Mazda Canada announces pricing, tweaks for the 2021 Mazda CX-9 SUV.

No, the CX-9 SUV is not turning 100 this year. But its maker is, and so the 2021 Mazda CX-9 will be getting a 100th Anniversary Edition, the Japanese automaker has announced. This along with a new Kuro Edition that focuses on premium styling for the largest SUV in the Mazda lineup.

The automaker’s flagship three-row SUV will be available to Canadian buyers starting at $39,900 CAD, which is the price of entry for the GS trim. For those who want a stretched CX-9, the GS-L comes next and will cost at least $43,600. The Captain’s Chairs package will bring the price of that trim to $43,900. The CX-9 GT comes with a starting price of $48,850, or $49,150 when choosing captain’s chairs.

Kuro

Moving into the premium versions of the CX-9 takes the price of entry above the $50,000 mark. The Kuro Edition, in which Mazda promises unique styling and premium features, costs $50,150. For that, buyers get exclusive styling with Polymetal Grey or Jet Black exterior paint, gloss black heated door mirrors, new designs for the gloss black front grille, and 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels.

Photo: Mazda 2021 Mazda CX-9, Kuro Edition

The interior has Garnet Red leather seats, red stitching on the steering wheel and center console panel, and black metallic interior trimming on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. The Kuro Edition comes standard with second-row captain's chairs with armrest and centre pass-through.

Signature

After that comes the Signature edition ($51,850), which sports a new titanium grey metallic-finish front grille design setting off the LED grille accent lighting. Other styling updates include new-design 20-inch light-grey high-lustre aluminum alloy wheels and larger dual tailpipes.

The interior styling has been upgraded with new quilting and piping on the first and second-row seats and patterned aluminum on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. There are standard second-row captain's chairs and a premium centre console, along with armrest storage compartment, heated seat buttons and cupholders.

Photo: Mazda 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature, interior

Signature buyers also get Nappa leather seats available in Deep Chestnut or Pure White, Santos Rosewood interior trim, frameless rearview mirror and unique cross-stitching on the steering wheel.

100th Anniversary

This special edition ($53,350) pays tribute in a tangential way to Mazda's first passenger car, the R360 Coupe first launched in 1960. Available exclusively in Snowflake White Pearl, it features Garnet Red Nappa leather upholstery and matching floor carpet in red, with white contrasting elements sprinnkled throughout the interior, on the front centre console, lower dash panel and front and rear door panels.

As you’d expect, special badging is added to the vehicle body, wheel centre caps, floor mats, key fobs, and embossed into the front seat headrests. In addition, each customer will receive a gift for purchase to commemorate Mazda's 100th anniversary: a highly-detailed model of the Mazda R360 and a photo book documenting Mazda’s lengthy heritage.

Photo: Mazda 2021 Mazda CX-9, 100th Anniversary edition

All versions of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 come with a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 320 lb-ft of torque and 250 hp on 93-octane gasoline or 310 lb-ft of torque and 227 hp on regular gasoline, in conjunction with a 6-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and standard G-Vectoring Control Plus. Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is standard on all trim levels.

The 2021 CX-9 will begin arriving at dealerships in September.