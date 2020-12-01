Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mild Refreshments for the 2021 Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5, child prodigy of the Mazda family, is getting a few mild refreshments for the 2021 model-year, the company announced today. Here’s a rundown of the changes as well as the price structure for Canada.

It will now be possible, for starters, to access the Apple CarPlay app wirelessly. This is progress for the company that just a few years ago didn’t offer any compatibility with this app or with Android Auto for the MX-5.

The other “big” change involves the colour options.  In 2021, The GS-P and GT trims will be available in Deep Crystal Blue. The latter can also be had with white Nappa leather.

Note as well that Mazda Canada will make available a limited quantity of the 100th anniversary Edition of the MX-5. This series pays tribute to the company’s founding in 1920, and the model comes solely in Snowflake White Pearl outside and with Garnet Red Nappa leather inside. Of course, there will be exclusive 100th Anniversary badging here and there both inside and out. This soft-top version of the MX-5 also gets a Dark Cherry cloth roof.

2021 Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition

Under the hood buyers will find the model’s usual 2.0L 4-cylinder SkyActiv-G engine, good for 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. The standard accompaniment is a manual gearbox, but the automatic transmission can be switched for no extra charge. Both counts six speeds.

The pricing for the 2021 MX-5 starts at $33,200 – see full pricing below. Mazda Canada announced the model should be in stores starting in February 2021.

Pricing:

MX—5 GS     : $33,200
MX-5 GS-P    : $37,200
MX-5 GS-P RF    : $40,200
MX-5 GT    : $40,300
MX-5 GT RF     : $43,300
MX—5 100e     : $41,800
MX -5 100e RF    : $44,800

See also: Mazda Canada Announces 100th Anniversary Editions Coming Here

2021 Mazda MX-5, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda MX-5, three-quarters rear

