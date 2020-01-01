Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mazda Canada Announces 100th Anniversary Editions Coming Here

As we reported back in April, Mazda is marking its 100th anniversary in 2020 with the production of limited-edition versions of seven of its models. These editions of the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, Mazda2 (Japan), Mazda3 and Mazda6 models will feature unique white exteriors with burgundy interiors, in homage to the R360 Coupe produced in 1960.

Why the R360? Because it was the first actual passenger car produced by the company, which had been in existence since 1920. Originally the Hiroshima-based company produced cork, believe it or not, but Mazda founder Jujiro Matsuda developed a vision of creating a passenger vehicle accessible to all, one that would allow people more freedom to go where they wanted and needed to go. At this time was born Mazda's desire to "never-stop challenging".

The R360 coupe introduced to the world in 1960 featured a four-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, with its distinctive shape fashioned largely to minimize the car’s weight. To that end, the model made wide use of light alloy materials for the powertrain, over which went a monocoque body.

The Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, and the R360 Coupe
Photo: Mazda
The Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, and the R360 Coupe

As for the new limited editions, Mazda Canada says they will be offered for sale in Canada beginning this fall. The company has not said how many will make the trip here, or what pricing we can expect. Details should be forthcoming as launch date approaches.

Main features of the 100th Anniversary Edition Mazdas:

•    Exterior colour in Snowflake White Pearl
•    Interior leather in Garnet Red
•    Floor carpet in red
•    Floor mats featuring unique 100th Anniversary badging
•    Headrests embossed with 100th Anniversary logo
•    Key fob embossed with 100th Anniversary logo
•    Wheel centre-caps featuring 100th Anniversary logo in colour
•    100th Anniversary commemorative badge on front fender

The Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, and the R360 Coupe, face to face
Photo: Mazda
The Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition, and the R360 Coupe, face to face
100th Anniversary Edition logo
Photo: Mazda
100th Anniversary Edition logo
Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition
Photo: Mazda
Mazda MX-5 100th Anniversary Edition

