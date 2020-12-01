The number of super-small cars available on the Canadian market continues to dwindle, but the Mirage from Mitsubishi soldiers on. The Japanese automaker, which had announced interior and exterior tweaks for the model at the beginning of the year, has now shared the pricing structure for Canada for the 2021 edition.

We’d already seen the revised Mirage at the beginning of the year, but the changes can be summed up thusly: both the exterior and interior receive some styling updates, notably Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield design front and rear that comprises changes to the front grille and windshield outside, and higher-grade materials and cosmetic tweaks like carbon-fibre inlays inside.

As well, buyers will get a boosted offer of safety features and enjoy automatic climate control. The Mirage also marks 2021 with new interior seat fabric and new colours (Diamond White and Sand Yellow).

Those safety functions include forward collision mitigation, lane departure and automatic high beams.

Photo: Mitsubishi 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, three-quarters front

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage will be available in three versions, with the base-model ES getting an MSRP of $13,858. This version comes with a manual transmission, though customers can opt for a CVT (which brings the starting price to $15,058.

Stuff included with this starter kit of a car? The aforementioned automatic climate control, as well as body-colour power side-view mirrors and door handles, LED rear combination lamps, Bluetooth, power front windows and brake-assist system.

Next up is the SE (with CVT, no manual offered), priced starting at $17,158. It adds new upgrades including 14-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch” (up from 6-inch previously) smartphone-link display audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an integrated driver’s seat armrest.

Mitsubishi says this is the most popular trim of a model that is most popular in the province of Quebec, by far. In fact, some 40 percent of the model’s Canadian sales last year were in La Belle Province.

Photo: Mitsubishi The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, on the road

Those who want more than the SE offers can go for the GT (also with CVT only), which sells at an MSRP of $20,158. For this, buyers get more drive-assist features like lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation and automatic high beams. Fast-Key keyless entry provides push-button start and panic alarm. Also exclusive to this trim are LED headlamps and wide-spoke 15-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, heated front seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated side mirrors.

Same powertrain

The wee Mirage continues to rely on the wee 1.2L 3-cylinder DOHC engine good for 78 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque as before. With the CVT in place, the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage gets a combined city/highway fuel-consumption rating of 6.2L/100 km.

One other factor to keep in mind as well with Mitsubishi products is the warranty, one of the most comprehensive in the industry at 10 years or 160,00 km (limited powertrain) and 5 years or 100,000 km (limited new-vehicle). That warranty applies to all Mitsubishi vehicles, and so it does to the little Mirage.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage will be in dealerships starting in January 2021.