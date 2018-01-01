Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Wave of Updates Coming to Mitsubishi Lineup in 2021, 2022

Since the beginning of the year, we’ve heard little from or about Mitsubishi. The small Japanese automaker, caught between its conflicting partners, Nissan and Renault, has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the pandemic and is working diligently to get through it. Now it's broken its silence with the announcement of a series of changes to its range of models for the year 2021, and even beyond to 2022.

Here's what we can expect from the Mitsubishi brand in the coming months.

The Outlander
One of the brand's most popular vehicles, the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid SUV, will get a new hybrid powertrain featuring a bigger, more-powerful gas engine and improved electric technology. As a result, we can expect to see it offer a longer range and a higher speed ceiling for driving in electric-only mode. The model will also benefit from other improvements, the company promises.

The same goes for the regular Outlander, for which a new generation is expected. Mitsubishi characterizes its next design as "bold, aggressive and distinctive". According to images of camouflaged versions circulating on the Internet, it’s likely the model will be at least partially inspired by the Engelberg Tourer concept presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept, 2019
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept, 2019

The next Outlander, as we’ve previously reported, will be the first vehicle produced by Mitsubishi since the start of the partnership with Nissan and Renault. Its structure will be that of the new Nissan Rogue and its powertrain will also be borrowed from Nissan.

The Mirage
Mitsubishi has confirmed that the revised North American Mirage will get the same styling as the versions sold abroad. As you can see on the photo provided by Mitsubishi, its look falls in line with the other models in the company’s lineup.

Unfortunately, we can't say it's beautiful; at first glance it's downright unappealing. In the eye of the beholder, as they say…

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage (U.S. prototype version)
Photo: Mitsubishi
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage (U.S. prototype version)

The Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi’s middle-child SUV will benefit from some aesthetic updates. The front end will borrow elements of the brand's future design language, and early spy photos suggest that the designers have softened the approach in the back. Inside, the Eclipse Cross will get a new multimedia system, but we don't know what features it will incorporate yet.

See our Review of the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The new Outlander PHEV will arrive in dealerships in the first quarter of next year, as a 2021 model. Mitsubishi will begin delivering the Mirage (2021 model) and Eclipse Cross (2022 model) in the first quarter of 2021. The next-generation Outlander will arrive last, in the second quarter of 2021. It will also be designated a 2022 model.

2020 Mitsubishi lineup
Photo: Mitsubishi
2020 Mitsubishi lineup

You May Also Like

2018: A Record Year for Mitsubishi in Canada

2018: A Record Year for Mitsubishi in Canada

Mitsubishi closed out 2018 with its best year for sales since it arrived on the Canadian market back in 2002. The automaker sold some 25,000 units, with the ...

A New Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Generation in 2021?

A New Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Generation in 2...

According to documents obtained by the AutoGuide site, the next generation of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (in North America) will be ready for 2021. The ne...

2019 a Record Year for Mitsubishi Canada

2019 a Record Year for Mitsubishi Canada

Mitsubishi Canada has announced it racked up a record number of sales for the 2019 year just ended… by a whisker. The company sold a total of 25,353 units, o...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ford Bronco
Canada Not Getting Ford Bronco and Bronco Spo...
Article
2020 Nissan Kicks
2020 Nissan Kicks Review: Three Years In, A P...
Review
Nissan Frontier
Canada Won’t Get 2020 Nissan Frontier with Ne...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover
World Premiere of the 2022 Ni...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 