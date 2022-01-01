Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

More Vehicles Recalls in 2021, but Fewer Vehicles Affected

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Vehicle recalls have been around just about a long as vehicles themselves have been, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that in recent years, there are more of them than ever. So many, in fact, that it's impossible for outlets like us to cover them all.

And so we generally devote our time and space to those campaigns that affect large numbers of models and/or popular models and those that concern real safety issues.

A new study shows that there’s a basis for the feeling that recalls are on the rise. According to data compiled and analyzed by investment bank and consulting firm Stout, there was a record number of light-vehicle recall campaigns in North America in 2021. At the same time, overall, fewer vehicles were affected by those campaigns.

This illustrates one thing: the increasing number of small problems that can occur today due to the often complex technology found in new models.

Specifically, individual recall campaigns reached a record 406 in 2021, up from 317 in 2020. As for the total number of vehicles affected, it dropped to 21.6 million in 2021, down from 28.9 million in 2020, again according to Stout data.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Ford SUVs
Photo: Ford
Ford SUVs

Two campaigns in 2021 each affected more than 1 million vehicles: a Ford recall of 2.6 million older models for potentially faulty airbags and a Mercedes-Benz recall of 1.3 million newer vehicles, up to five years old, for a software error.

“Having only two recalls over a million units is a significant decline compared to 2019 and 2020 where we have six such campaigns,” said Anson Smuts, a manager in the litigation, compliance and investigations group at Stout.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were 11 single-vehicle recalls in 2021 – “a new record”, noted Anson Smuts.

Last year also saw the largest percentage of recall campaigns that affected fewer than 100,000 vehicles. This trend towards more, smaller-scale recalls has been growing over the past few years.

“This may relate to an improvement in the ability to detect recall-worthy defects earlier on and an improved traceability of those vehicles, thereby reducing the number of vehicles manufactured with those defects,” Smuts explained.

Steering wheel of a Volkswagen ID.4
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Steering wheel of a Volkswagen ID.4

Campaigns affecting vehicles at least eight years old also saw a decrease from 27 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. The most common problem area in both 2020 and 2021 were airbags.

As for 2022 to date, there were 89 recalls in the first quarter, affecting 8.9 million vehicles in the process. At this rate, 36 million units would be recalled by the end of December, but it is difficult to establish a trend with recalls, as each one is unique and different.

Still, it will be interesting to compare the 2022 numbers when they come out next year to see if the trend continues.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs Due to Late-Deploying Airbags

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs ...

Volkswagen is recalling some 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles due to a problem with the airbags. At the moment, the company is still working on a...

Ford Issues Another Recall of the Ford F-150, This Time Over a Wiper Motor Issue

Ford Issues Another Recall of the Ford F-150, This Time O...

Ford has to recall just over 157,000 units of its F-150 pickup truck due to a problem with the wiper motor. That motor could potentially burn out and stop wo...

Chevrolet Recalls a Handful of 2021, 2022 C8 Corvettes

Chevrolet Recalls a Handful of 2021, 2022 C8 Corvettes

Chevrolet is recalling a handful of 2021 and 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8s. The company says 19 units may have been assembled with an axle that could potential...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Lincoln Corsair PHEV
2022 Lincoln Corsair PHEV Review: Who's Buying?
Review
The Porsche 911 Sport Classic
Meet the New Special Edition of the Porsche 9...
Article
2023 Honda HR-V
Reports Have the Civic's 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 