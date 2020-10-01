Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 New York Auto Show Pushed Back to August Next Year

Organizers of the New York Auto Show have seen the writing on the wall, again, and postponed the 2021 edition of the event to August of next year.

Recall that this year’s show was postponed rom April until August due to the pandemic that was raging in New York in the spring and early summer, and then cancelled altogether. Now, even six months out from the scheduled 2021 event, it’s become clear that spending all the time, energy and money needed to put together a large-scale auto show that very likely not happen as scheduled just didn’t make sense.

And so, the official press day for the 2021 New York Auto Show is now August 19, with doors opening to the public the next day.

New York
Photo: D.Boshouwers
New York

According to Automotive News, there’s more to the decision to postpone than just the coronavirus. Moving the show to August allows organizers to use a newly expanded Jacob Javits Center that will offer up 100,000 sq-ft of additional exhibition space.

And of course, this is happening in the context of all auto shows being shuffled around the calendar. Last month it was announced the Los Angeles Auto Show was moving from this November to next May; the Detroit show has been pushed back from June to late September 2021; the Frankfurt show that normally holds down that slot has been moved up to mid-September; and the Geneva Motor Show (March) won’t happen at all in 2021.

Closer to home, organizers of both the Quebec City and Calgary auto shows announced the 2021 editions have simply been cancelled. The Montreal Auto Show in January will be an online-only affair.

