An Accidental Look at our Next Nissan Frontier?

Nissan confirmed some time ago that a new Frontier pickup truck is in the works. This is hardly shocking given that the model that was until recently offered on our market was last redesigned… 15 years ago.

Nissan has not yet unveiled the next-generation model, but it seems that it made an appearance during a video presentation by the manufacturer to show the changes made to the Navara pickup truck sold on the European market, and which is itself being updated for 2021.

However, that truck will also be offered on the Mexican market, as well as in South America. That’s relevant because in the video broadcast by the brand, a scene in which Nissan’s three trucks appear seems to show us the next North American-market Frontier.

The sequence in question on the video shows the 2020/2021 Titan, 2021 Frontier and 2021 Navara models. The dual signature of the LED daytime running lights matches the image that was unveiled last May by the company when it gave a preview of each of its vehicles in a video called A to Z.

We don't know everything about this new generation, of course, but we do know that it's going to benefit from a new 3.8-litre V6 engine good for 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. That unit is already found under the hood of the Frontier offered in the U.S. for 2020. Recall that in Canada, Nissan is not offering the current model with the new powertrain; it preferred to concentrate its efforts elsewhere this year and wait for the start of the next vintage to really get its Frontier back on track.

The next Frontier for our market is expected in the next few months. It remains to be seen whether that means before the end of this year or early in the next. Either way, the model will be a 2021 product.

