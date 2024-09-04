• The 2025 Nissan Frontier is available to order now, with a base MSRP of $47,998 in Canada.

Nissan is making improvements to its Frontier for 2025, as part of the pickup’s fourth year on the market in its current form. Recall that Nissan took forever to renew the model, whose previous redesign was carried out in the mid-2000s.

Today, Nissan Canada announced the price range for the 2025 Frontier, with an offer starting at $47,998. The truck can be ordered as of now.

See: 2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Design Tweaks and Tech Upgrades

Nissan Frontier 2025, de profil | Photo: Nissan

On the outside

In terms of styling, changes have been made to the grille and bumper, adding a touch of ruggedness to the model's appearance. New designs are also featured on the 17-inch wheels, and a new paint finish (Afterburn Orange) is included... for those who want to be sure of being seen.

The Pro-4X variant will stand out even more with, among other extras, a stripe added to the tailgate, ensuring the variant is recognized for what it is from the outside.

Nissan Frontier 2025, intérieur | Photo: Nissan

On the inside

When it comes to on-board cabin comfort, Nissan says it has listened to owner feedback to improve the experience. All versions now come with a depth-adjustable steering wheel as standard, making it easier to find a comfortable driving position. And starting with the SL version, the passenger seat has four-way power adjustments. The driver's seat has six, plus lumbar support adjustment.

The 2025 Frontier gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, with wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay applications. This will be appreciated by owners no longer having to tangle with a cable.

A sliding rear window and sunglasses storage integrated into the console (on the roof) add to the new standard features.

Cabin configurations

Nissan has extended the availability of the long-wheelbase SuperCab configuration to Pro-4X and Pro-4X Deluxe versions. This configuration makes it possible to take advantage of a six-foot box. What's more, the Frontier 2025's maximum towing capacity now reaches 6850 lbs, an increase of 500 lbs over the 2024 version.

Mechanically, nothing changes as the model continues to benefit from its 3.8-liter V6 engine, a unit that offers 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque in combination with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The future is anything but certain for the Frontier, which saw its sales drop significantly in 2023. The truth is that buyers prefer General Motors’ Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon and the Toyota Tacoma – all of which have been renewed since the Frontier's last redesign. And that's not counting the Ford Ranger, which underwent a major overhaul this year.

2025 Nissan Frontier pricing in Canada

- 2025 Frontier SV SuperCab - $47,998

- 2025 Frontier Pro-4X Extended Cab - $49,898

- 2025 Frontier SL SuperCab - $50,498

- 2025 Frontier Pro-4X SuperCab 5' Box - $53,498

- 2025 Frontier Pro-4X SuperCab 6' Box - $54,098

- 2025 Frontier Deluxe Pro-4X SuperCab 5' Box - $56,498

- 2025 Frontier Deluxe Pro-4X SuperCab 6' Box - $57,098

The 2025 Nissan Frontier is expected in dealerships in the coming days.