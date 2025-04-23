• Nissan is considering offering its Frontier pickup in PHEV form.

The Nissan Frontier was renewed for the 2022 model-year, but it’s struggling to compete with models in its class that come in more versions and have more varied and dynamic powertrains.

The Frontier received a mid-cycle refresh in 2025 that modernized the exterior, increased towing capacity, added a telescopic steering wheel inside and offered wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, among other add-ons.

Nissan is thinking bigger, it seems. The automaker reportedly has a plan in mind to boost the model’s popularity by offering a plug-in hybrid version. It’s believed the next-generation Frontier could welcome such a powertrain, like Nissan has done with the pickup it offers in Latin America, Asia and other markets around the world.

Nissan's North American head of product planning, Ponz Pandikuthira, told Motortrend that an upgrade to the Frontier's powertrain is necessary. “For its life cycle to make sense and be compliant, it will have to be electrified,” he said.

A plug-in hybrid version would allow Nissan to continue to offer a model with excellent towing capacity, but also the necessary and expected rugged capabilities required in its segment. Just as importantly, the Frontier could then remain compliant with evolving polluting emission standards, another crucial element that has to be taken into account.

The 2025 Nissan Frontier, front | Photo: Nissan

The current Nissan Frontier is powered by a 3.8L V6 engine delivering 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. Fuel consumption remains significant at 12.8L/100 km city and 10.2L/100 km highway. A plug-in hybrid powertrain would bring big improvements in that area.

And if Nissan manages to be the first to send a PHEV into battle in the segment, it could really revive the Frontier’s fortunes. Given its dicey financial situation, Nissan needs successes - the company is essentially condemned to innovate if it wants to make progress.

Pandikuthira believes such a model could be ready for 2028 or so.

Nissan currently markets two midsize pickup trucks worldwide. The Frontier is assembled stateside at the automaker’s plant in Canton, Mississippi. The other pickup truck is the Navara, sold in Latin America and certain other markets. It uses a different platform and is assembled in Mexico.

We could see a different strategy going forward, however. Said Pandikuthira, “Ideally, we would like to have a global convergence solution.” In other words, we could see a global model based on a new structure, capable of accommodating all the necessary powertrains to satisfy the various markets around the world, including a plug-in hybrid solution.

The prospect is an intriguing one. We shall see if it ever materializes, but if it does, it would great news for Nissan and its dealers.