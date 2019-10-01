Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Canada Won’t Get 2020 Nissan Frontier with New Engine

Last February, when life in our corner of the world was still "normal", we covered the premiere of the 2020 Nissan Frontier at the Chicago Auto Show.

Most notable about the model presented was that while it remained the same truck we've known for ages, it was equipped with the new engine coming to the model for its next generation in 2021.

We’ve now learned that the model seen in Chicago – the 2020 truck, with the new engine – will not be sold in Canada. Consumers here will have to wait for it to be introduced sometime in the next 12 months. Translated, that means the Frontier models now in Canadian dealerships are actually 2019 versions.

Nissan Canada explained the decision by pointing to its list of priorities for the current year, which have obviously been altered and dictated in good part by the pandemic.

Roxane Barry of the Corporate Communications team at Nissan Canada summarized the company’s position this way: "Given the current environment and all of the challenges associated with Covid-19, we have made the decision to focus our resources and efforts on supporting Nissan's flagship models, particularly the new Sentra and the new Versa and Rogue that will arrive in showrooms later this year. With this in mind, we will not offer the 2020 model Frontier in Canada and will continue to offer the 2019 model until the next generation Frontier arrives next year.”

Those curious to find out what the next Frontier's powerplant is made of in real-world use will have to wait, then. The engine is a 3.8L direct-injection V6 delivering 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque, working in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

As for the next-generation Nissan Frontier, rest assured you’ll hear all about it from us as soon as more details are forthcoming.

