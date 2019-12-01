Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan still planning to launch its new Rogue in the fall

The current Nissan Rogue is nearing the end of its life cycle. For some time now, Nissan has been working on the next edition of the popular SUV; the current schedule calls for it to debut later this year. But with the current crisis hitting all corners of the planet, it's inevitable that the debut of many new models will be delayed.

For now, that won't be the case with the Nissan Rogue, however. The Japanese automaker is committed to launching its next-generation SUV as planned in the fall, this even though its North American plants are currently idle until the end of April at least.

"At this time, our new model launch programs for the U.S. are on track. The all-new Nissan Rogue will be in U.S. showrooms this fall," Nissan said in a statement sent Monday. Didier Marsaud, Director of Public Relations for Canada, confirmed to Automotive News Canada that the situation also applies to our country.

The Rogue is a major vehicle for Nissan, central to its success. With an aging lineup and sales that have been declining for some time now, it is imperative that the company offer fresh new products to consumers, and sooner rather than later.

In Canada last year, the Rogue was Nissan's best-selling vehicle. However, the 37,530 units it sold represent a drop of 9% in comparison with the previous year. In total, Nissan Canada's sales fell 8% last year to 160,264 vehicles.

South of the border, Nissan delivered 350,447 Rogues in 2019, which in turn represents a 15% drop when compared to 2018. Despite this, the Rogue remained the brand's best-selling model, and across the industry, it ranked sixth. That's not bad for an aging product whose latest redesign dates back to 2014.

The new Rogue is currently scheduled to hit our market before the end of 2020 - provided there is a return to some semblance of normality within the next few weeks. The model is to be assembled at Nissan's Smyrna, Tennessee plant.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The next Rogue?
Photo: Nissan
The next Rogue?

You May Also Like

The Next Nissan Rogue Possibly Revealed

The Next Nissan Rogue Possibly Revealed

Sketches of a Nissan product that have surfaced in Brazil may give us an idea of what the next Rogue will look like. The next generation is expected this yea...

The next Nissan Qashqai Could Include Hybrid Technologies

The next Nissan Qashqai Could Include Hybrid Technologies

Details regarding the next generation of the Qashqai are starting to circulate online, and the most notable has Nissan looking at two different hybrid-system...

Comparison: 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander vs 2019 Nissan Rogue: Not their first rodeo

Comparison: 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander vs 2019 Nissan Rogu...

How to choose between the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander and the 2019 Nissan Rogue? Auto123 sizes up two segment veterans that are aging but continue to enjoy som...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford F-150
Ford Recalling 68,000 2020 Ranger, F-150 and ...
Article
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Article
Fire near the Fort Lauderdale airport
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 