2021 Nissan Rogue: Prices and Details for Canada Announced

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is getting a big-time makeover, and since the current model has been on the market since 2014, the redesign is eagerly awaited. Today, Nissan Canada announced pricing for Canadian versions of the 2021 Rogue.

Available as of this October, the 2021 Rogue starts at $28,498. This will get buyers the S version with front-wheel drive. To get all-wheel drive will cost another $2,300, bringing the total to $30,798.

Next comes the SV variant, which is also available in two- or four-wheel drive. In the first case, the bill is $31,998, while in the second, it goes up by $2,300 to $34,298. Note that the all-wheel-drive SV model can also be decked in an option package called Premium. For that you’ll have to fork over another $2,200, bringing the total cost to $36,498.

Finally, at the top of the hierarchy is the Platinum trim and its all-inclusive price of $39,998.

For 2021, all Rogues are equipped with a 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection. Power output is rated at 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque, up 11 horses and 6 lb-ft from the previous model. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is still part of the deal with the revised model.

As for fuel consumption, which wasn't provided at the virtual unveiling of the product last June, it's 8.9L/100 km for city driving and 7.0L/100 km highway on front-wheel-drive models. Combined, Nissan announces a rating of 8.1L/100 km.

With all-wheel drive, those figures go to 9.2L, 7.2L and 8.3L (city/highway/combined).

See here to get a more detailed overview of what each version offers.  

The next step for us obviously will be for to get an opportunity to actually drive the new Rogue; Nissan promises that shouldn't take long.

