More Standard Equipment for the 2021 Subaru Forester

Subaru has announced the changes coming to its Forester for the 2021 model year. Unsurprisingly, the Forester remains virtually unchanged, as it's only the third year of this generation on the market.

And unfortunately for those who are still clamouring for a 4-cylinder turbo, we won't see it return to the fold this year. As such, the model is still only served by a naturally aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (182 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque). Recall that when the model was redesigned, Subaru decided to abandon the turbocharged engine option. The decision is perplexing, given that the company has such a engine in its repertoire, and in fact, it's used in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback.

As for what's new in the 2021 vintage of the Forester, adaptive cornering lights and automatic low beams are now standard. Previously, these features were only available on higher-end models. Subaru has also added a rear-seat reminder system as a standard feature, and all passengers will also be asked to fasten their seatbelts before departure thanks to visual and audible reminders, even those in the back seat.

Two other changes should be noted. The base version is now the only one not equipped with a keyless entry and push-button start system, as the company has added it to the Premium version for 2021. In addition, the Sport version adds Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. This was an option until now.

Subaru says its 2021 models will make their debut in October. What remains to be seen is the pricing of the Canadian variants. Any price hikes are expected to be minor, but considering there are additions to the standard equipment, we can expect slight price increases.

