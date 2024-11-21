Toyota Highlander: Most Stolen in Canada in 2023

The Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in Canada in 2023, according to data from the insurance crime and fraud prevention group, Équité Association.

This is the second straight year that Toyota's SUV has topped a chart no one wants to top. And it could well win the prize again in 2024. According to the group, the model is sought after "because criminals continue to target vehicles that maximize profits from illegal sales."

The Ram 1500, Lexus RX, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 appear on the list in spots 2 through 5, in that order.

The ten most stolen vehicles in Canada have similarities. Most of them are 2019 models (or newer), have vulnerabilities related to keyless starts, and/or are not equipped with anti-theft devices that meet national standards.

In the case of the Toyota Highlander, the 2021 model-year was the most popular. One exception, in tenth place, is the Chevrolet Silverado; the most popular year for thieves in its case was 2006.

All these thefts have consequences for everyone, starting with vehicle owners who have to deal with the inconvenience, but then with skyrocketing insurance premiums. The story of a lady who had her Honda CR-V stolen twice in two years recently caught attention in Quebec. Why? Because her premiums shot up to $7,000 annually.

Obviously, manufacturers have their share of responsibility – vehicles need to be better equipped to counter theft. For their part, authorities must also act more aggressively to put theft rings out of business.

There are those who accuse carmakers of a certain cynicism, that it suits them to see their vehicles being stolen, because they often resell another one afterwards. While this is not false, keep in mind that when a vehicle is stolen too often, consumers are likely to shop elsewhere. Who wants the inconvenience of having their vehicle stolen and being penalized by insurers?

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, private auto insurers in Canada paid a record $1.5 billion in theft claims in 2023. Vehicle thefts increased by 50 percent in Quebec and almost as much in Ontario. Insurers said the majority of vehicles were exported through the Port of Montreal. Approximately 1.7 million containers passed through the port last year, including 70 percent of Canada's legal vehicle exports, according to port authorities.

The federal government estimates that 90,000 vehicles are stolen each year in Canada, and that many thefts are linked to organized crime.

If there is a glimmer of hope, it is that according to a report published by Équité Association in July, thefts were down 17 percent in the first six months of 2024, due to measures taken at all levels (authorities, manufacturers, etc.).

Toyota Highlander - Rear view | Photo: Auto123