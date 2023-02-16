Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Recalls 2021 RAV4 Prime for a Loss of Power in Cold Weather

In Canada, 4,545 units of the plug-in SUV are affected.

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Toyota is recalling several thousand 2021 RAV4 Prime SUVs due to a possible loss of power in cold weather.

•    On some models, rapid acceleration could cause a sudden drop in voltage in cold weather when the model is driven in all-electric mode.

•    In Canada, 4,545 units of the plug-in SUV are affected, out of 16,676 recalled in all.

Toyota is recalling 16,676 units of its RAV4 Prime due to a potential loss of power in cold weather. Specifically, on some models, rapid acceleration could cause a sudden drop in battery voltage when driving in all-electric (EV) mode in cold weather. If this happens, the hybrid system could stop working and cause a sudden loss of power to the wheels.

A sudden loss of power can increase the risk of an accident, for example when entering a highway and accelerating more vigorously to meet traffic. 

In Canada, 4,545 vehicles are affected. 

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - Rear
Photo: D.Rufiange
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - Rear

The problem is software-based, as the vehicle program protects the battery by calculating output limits and monitoring other parameters. In cold weather, where some limits may not meet the standards that would protect the battery, the situation described above may occur. 

Toyota should notify owners by mail and ask them to visit the dealer with their vehicle to have the hybrid control unit software updated.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - PHEV badging
Photo: D.Rufiange
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - PHEV badging

You May Also Like

Ford Announces Fix for Recalled Expedition and Navigator SUVs

Ford Announces Fix for Recalled Expedition and Navigator ...

Ford has announced it’s found the fix to the fire-risk problem that led to a recall back in May of the Expedition and Navigator models. There’s a bit of a cl...

It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s Turn to Fail Swedish Mag’s Moose Test

It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s Turn to Fail Swedish Mag’s M...

The Prime version of the Toyota RAV4 has made like its regular sibling did last year and flunked a Swedish auto magazine’s so-called moose test in Sweden. Th...

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Get the SUV That Has Everything?

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Get the SUV Th...

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime takes the many qualities of the popular compact SUV and adds a welcome helping of fantastic fuel economy. Here’s our review.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
BMW i4
Toronto 2023: BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 AJAC’s ...
Article
Uber - Application
Uber: a new recording feature for added safety
Article
A Ram HD truck
Stellantis Recalls 306,000 Ram HD Trucks with...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 