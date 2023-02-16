• Toyota is recalling several thousand 2021 RAV4 Prime SUVs due to a possible loss of power in cold weather.

• On some models, rapid acceleration could cause a sudden drop in voltage in cold weather when the model is driven in all-electric mode.

• In Canada, 4,545 units of the plug-in SUV are affected, out of 16,676 recalled in all.

Toyota is recalling 16,676 units of its RAV4 Prime due to a potential loss of power in cold weather. Specifically, on some models, rapid acceleration could cause a sudden drop in battery voltage when driving in all-electric (EV) mode in cold weather. If this happens, the hybrid system could stop working and cause a sudden loss of power to the wheels.

A sudden loss of power can increase the risk of an accident, for example when entering a highway and accelerating more vigorously to meet traffic.

In Canada, 4,545 vehicles are affected.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - Rear

The problem is software-based, as the vehicle program protects the battery by calculating output limits and monitoring other parameters. In cold weather, where some limits may not meet the standards that would protect the battery, the situation described above may occur.

Toyota should notify owners by mail and ask them to visit the dealer with their vehicle to have the hybrid control unit software updated.