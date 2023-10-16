Ford is recalling 238,364 Explorer SUVs from the 2020-2022 model-years to address a problem that could lead to a loss of power, as well as create a risk of rollaway, in which the vehicle could move forward or backward if the handbrake is not activated.

According to Ford, the problem is caused by a defective subframe bushing and rear axle bolt.

2020 Ford Explorer ST blue Photo: V.Aubé

Ford has already issued a recall for this problem. However, as Transport Canada explains, “the recall repairs completed by a Ford dealer during recall 22S27 (Transport Canada recall number 2022-198) may not address all safety risks. As a result, a second repair is required” on certain vehicles.

In Canada, 9,390 Explorer SUVs are affected.

As part of the earlier recall, the company updated the software in the powertrain control module to engage the electronic parking brake whenever the vehicle is put into park. At the end of September, Ford told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the American equivalent of Transport Canada, that the company had received 396 reports of rear axle bolt failures on these vehicles. Of these, “less than 5 percent” resulted in “a roll-in-park or loss of motive power condition”, Ford said.

On Transport Canada's website, the situation is described as follows:

“On certain vehicles, a mounting bolt for the rear axle housing could break. If this happens, the axle housing could move and cause clunking or banging noises and vibrations from the rear of the vehicle. It could also cause the driveshaft and axle shafts to disconnect. This could result in a loss of power to the rear wheels. Also, if the previous recall was not completed, the vehicle could move when the transmission is in Park, if the parking brake is not used.”

Obviously, in both cases, this represents a safety risk. In the case of power loss, it could lead to an accident, whereas vehicle movement when parked is a hazard that could affect anyone, depending on where the model has been left parked.

Owners will be informed of the recall starting November 6.