Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

The first official images of the upcoming Volkswagen ID4 all-electric SUV have appeared “unofficially” online. It shows a vehicle with looks very much in keeping with the German brand’s gas-fed models. At the same time, there are certain distinguishing marks to set it apart as an electric-powered model.

The photos of the ID.4 first appeared on vwidtalk.com, an online form devoted to VW’s budding range of electric vehicles. Automotive News confirmed the authenticity of the images.

Volkswagen, possibly not terribly upset at the free publicity garnered for its new EV, has declined to comment.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4, from different angles
Photo: Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, from different angles
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, from more different angles
Photo: Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, from more different angles

The ID.4, which is on schedule to debut commercially in the U.S. towards the end of 2020 and early in 2021 in Canada, is the second all-electric model the German automaker has produced on its MEB global architecture designed to underpin EV powertrains. It follows the lead of the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback model, which is set to debut in Europe in September of this year.

Volkswagen is not planning to sell the ID.3 in the United States – but, intriguingly, it does appear on the Volkswagen Canada website. The Canadian division of the German brand has been known to push hard to bring models to our market if it sees more potential here than south of the border. We’ll see how this battle plays out…

The ID.4 is to be officially unveiled this summer, right after the ID.3 debuts.

Initially, the electric SUV will be assembled in Germany, though eventually it will also be produced at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, rear

