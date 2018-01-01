Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Volkswagen Reveals More About the ID.4

The Geneva Motor Show having been called off due to the coronavirus, Volkswagen announced new details online about its ID.4 electric SUV.

Firstly, in a move that surprised no one, the company confirmed that the model, first see under the guise of the ID. Crozz concept, will in fact be called the ID.4. Some slightly camouflaged versions were also published, and VW confirmed a few other new details, notably that the vehicle product would first be offered in a rear-wheel drive configuration, then with all-wheel drive sometime after.

As for range, Volkswagen confirmed that it could reach 500 km on the more-generous European cycle, depending on the powertrain chosen. This suggests that several battery sizes will be offered. In addition, Volkswagen says that because the model will be built at its eco-friendly plant in Zwickau, Germany, where the ID.3 is also assembled, the footprint of the ID.4 will be carbon neutral throughout the production chain.

Photo: Volkswagen

The ID.4 will be introduced in Europe in 2020, with its North American debut following later in the year. A near-production version should also be presented shortly, possibly at the next New York Auto Show. This was confirmed by a Volkswagen spokesperson, who also said that the model will be produced at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant as early as 2022. It will also be built in China at some point.

Like the ID.3, the ID.4 is built on Volkswagen's modular SEM platform with electric drive. It features a long wheelbase that ensures sufficient space for passengers and a balanced weight distribution with a low centre of gravity thanks to the battery storage under the floor. What the new images show us differs slightly from the most recent spy photos that floated around online, with less pronounced front air vents and LED light bars connecting the headlights. According to Volkswagen, the interior controls will consist of buttons and touch or voice-activated commands.

Photo: Volkswagen

Having already started production of the ID.3 at the end of last year, Volkswagen now says its target for electric-vehicle production is 1.5 million units by 2025, 500,000 more than originally planned. This new target comes in spite of reported problems with the ID.3’s software, which are slowing that model’s rollout.

It will be interesting to see how North American consumers react when the ID.4 launches. If successful here, the model could pave the way into our marker for many of the brand's other electrified products to come.

Photo: Volkswagen
Photo: Volkswagen

You May Also Like

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North America

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Will Debut in Europe Before North A...

At the Chicago Auto Show, a Ford executive revealed, among other things, that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV derived from Ford’s All-American pony car w...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

First Details Emerge Regarding the 2021 Range Rover

First Details Emerge Regarding the 2021 Range Rover

The first details regarding the next-gen 2021 Range Rover are out. As expected, electrification is front and centre in Land Rover’s plans for the model, whic...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2011 Kia Sedona
Kia Canada Recalling Around 3,000 Sedonas Due...
Article
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Porsche Presents the T...
Article
BMW i4 Concept
(Virtual) Geneva 2020: BMW Presents its i4 Co...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels Versions of Tesla Cybertruck Coming for Christmas!
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 