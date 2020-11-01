Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volkswagen ID.4 Named 2021 World Vehicle of the Year

Volkswagen's new ID.4 electric SUV has been crowned the 2021 World Vehicle of the Year. The award is given by a panel of 93 journalists from 28 countries.

As the first vehicle to come forth from Volkswagen's electric-vehicle platform, the ID.4 was deemed the best new vehicle of the year, beating out 24 other nominees. The other two finalists still in the running until this final vote were the Toyota Yaris and the Honda e.

In addition, the WCOTY (World Car of the Year) jurors awarded the Luxury Car of the Year prize to the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class; the World Performance Car of the Year award went to the new 992 generation Porsche 911 Turbo. City Car of the Year went to the Honda e, the retro-inspired electric small car that Honda offers in overseas markets. Finally, the Land Rover Defender was recognized as the most beautifully designed vehicle of the year.

This is the 17th year for the awards. Recent WCOTY winners include the Kia Telluride last year, the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019 and the Volvo XC60 in 2018.

See also: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Makes Official Debut

See also: Volkswagen ID.4 Range Confirmed at 402 km

See also: The Volkswagen ID.4 Will Be Eligible for Government Rebates in Canada

2022 Volkswagen ID.4, from above
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.4, from above
2022 Volkswagen ID.4, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.4, interior

