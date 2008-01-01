At least 400 horsepower for the next Ford Bronco Hybrid

Another day, another rumor about what's in the pipeline for the new Ford Bronco. Seriously, the web is still going crazy about this new 4x4 unveiled on July 13th. And, frankly, we like it. Let's just say that this extraordinary year needed some refreshing news.

Now, regarding the engines of the future hybrid version of the Bronco, TFL (The Fast Lane Car) reports that a source from Ford told them that the company would go for its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. The new Bronco will be powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine in the higher trims of the vehicle. The 3.0-liter engine is already used in the Ford Explorer ST, as well as the Lincoln Aviator.

On its own, this mill produces 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Also according to the source cited by TFL, the engine will be mated to the group’s 10-speed modular automatic transmission, which is powered by an electric motor delivering 47 additional horsepower. This unit is already at work in the Ford Explorer Hybride (3.3L V6) and will be part of the upcoming F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid (3.5L V6) as well.

What remains to be seen is how Ford will set it up. With the Aviator Grand Touring model, the engine spits out a total of 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque, with a 30 km fully electric range. Ford probably wants to respond to Jeep, which recently announced that a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine delivering 450 horsepower and 450 ft-lb will be shoehorned under the hood of the Wrangler.

In short, the fight between the two 4x4s promises to be interesting. The question remains unanswered, too, about a possible Raptor version of the Bronco.

The only certainty is that we will have to be patient. With everything that has happened this year, the source cited above mentions that the hybrid version of the Bronco has been delayed and that the unveil would take place next year as a 2022 model.