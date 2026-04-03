Ford Confirms Plan to Produce a Hybrid Bronco

Ford has confirmed - or we should say reconfirmed - its intention to offer a Bronco hybrid, and it wants it ready by the end of the decade.

Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford made the announcement, and in doing so he reiterated a promise originally made by his predecessor, Jim Hackett.

“We really want to lean into all of those solutions,” Farley stated during an appearance on the Spike's Car Radio podcast. “We're going to have an all-hybrid lineup. So, Bronco, like everything else you can buy at Ford, will have a hybrid version. We'll also offer extended-range electric vehicles for towing.”

That was the extent of the details Farley or anyone else at Ford is providing, for now. So it’s not known, for instance, whether Ford plans a straight-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid system. The U.S. automaker could also be tempted to include the F-150's PowerBoost powertrain under the Bronco's hood.

Farley’s announcement and his talk of 'all hybrids, all the time' certainly mark a turning point from just two and a half years ago: recall that in the fall of 2023, Ford announced the end of the line for the hybrid Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (hybrid).

Currently, among the Ford Bronco's competitors, the Toyota 4Runner is available with a hybrid powertrain. Until recently, buyers could also turn to the 4xe versions of the Jeep Wrangler, equipped with plug-in hybrid technology.

About the 2026 Ford Bronco

Ford used the occasion of the New York Auto Show this week to present the interior of the Bronco RTR.

Ford Bronco RTR | Photo: Ford

The 2026 Ford Bronco is available in seven trims, ranging from the base model to the Raptor version. In certain cases, customers have the choice of a two- or four-door configuration. The 2026 Bronco can be delivered with a turbocharged EcoBoost 4- or 6-cylinder engine.