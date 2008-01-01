Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Editions Coming for 2022

BMW has announced Vermilion Editions for the 2022 BMW X5 and X6 SUVs. The limited editions – only 50 of each will be made available in Canada – feature a more-aggressive exterior design and exclusive equipment and details.

The unique features include and exclusive black-and-red colour scheme both inside and out. The high-gloss black kidney grille with red vertical bars contrasts with BMW’s Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish. The front end also gets darkened Individual Shadowline Headlights with the signature blue ‘X’design of the BMW Laserlights.

Red elements of the Vermilion Editions
Photo: BMW
Red elements of the Vermilion Editions

There are M Sport elements to further the cause of these special editions to stand them apart from the regular X5 and X6. These include aggressively-styled front and rear bumpers as well as the High-Gloss Black Window Surround. Behind the 22-inch, double-spoke 742M light alloy wheels with an edition-exclusive Orbit Grey matte finish are red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers. An M Sport exhaust system ensures the X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions sound the part they’re intended to play.

BMW X5 Vermilion Edition 2022, intérieur
Photo: BMW
BMW X5 Vermilion Edition 2022, intérieur

Inside, the Vermilion editions get additional exclusive elements such as full Merino Black leather with red piping and contrast stitching for front and rear seats. The binding on both the front and rear floor mats is finished in red, and a Vermilion Edition logo on the cupholder cover in BMW Individual Piano Black finish is another reminder of the limited model’s exclusivity.

The quantities of the 2022 BMW X5 and X6 Vermilion Editions are, as mentioned, limited, and the models get premium pricing as well: MSRP for Canada sits at $99,990 for the 5 and $103,990 for the 6. BMW Canada says that production of the models destined for our market will start in the last quarter of 2021. Expecting the 100 total units to run out pretty quickly, BMW also says they are available only via pre-order reservations.

2022 BMW X5 Vermilion Edition, front
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X5 Vermilion Edition, front
2022 BMW X5 Vermilion Edition, profile
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X5 Vermilion Edition, profile
2022 BMW X6 Vermilion Edition, profile
Photo: BMW
2022 BMW X6 Vermilion Edition, profile
Photos:BMW
2022 BMW X5 and X6 Vermilion Editions pictures
See the complete Gallery

