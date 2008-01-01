Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A Trail Boss Package for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado

The Colorado pickup is starting to age within the Chevrolet product family, but it will get an injection of freshness for the coming year with the addition of an available Trail Boss package to the product offering.

If that name rings a bell, it's because a version with that name is already offered with the full-size Silverado pickup.

The additional equipment that makes up the Trail Boss package will be installed not at the factory but by the dealer. Available for addition to the LT and Z71 models, it includes a kit that raises the suspension by one inch, and offers different wheels as well as underbody skid plates. In addition, it offers a distinct visual treatment that will make the Colorado so equipped recognizable at a glance. This is similar to what the AT4 trim level offers over at GMC with the Canyon, the Colorado's sister model.

Red tow hooks (typical of GMC's AT4 models), black logos, as well as black 17-inch wheels from the ZR2 version are also part of the package.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Chevrolet Colorado Z71
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Colorado Z71

We don’t know exact pricing for Canada, but to give you an idea, south of the border the Trail Boss package is being offered for $2,995 USD with the LT version and at $2,895 with the Z71 variant.

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado otherwise remains largely unchanged; it will still be available with three distinct powerplants, namely a naturally-aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder and a 2.8L turbodiesel, as well as the company's trusty 3.6L V6 engine.

Ironically, the Colorado's big brother, the Silverado, should get the ZR2 off-road package in its 2022 upgrade, a package that was previously reserved for the Colorado model.

Essentially, what we’re seeing is a harmonization of the offer between the two pickup truck formats, but more importantly, improvements being brought to both.

