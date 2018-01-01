A few weeks ago, we introduced the latest addition to the Genesis family. A static presentation (meaning no test drive, alas) allowed us to get an up-close look at the all-new GV70 SUV and its interior. Now all we need is drive the thing…

See also: All About the 2022 Genesis GV70: Let's Get to It!

One thing we didn’t take away from our meet and greet was the pricing structure for the lineup of trims coming our way. Today the Korean automaker’s Canadian division shared that information.

The starting price for the 2022 Genesis GV70 is thus $49,000, which includes all shipping and preparation fees, as well as a host of other extras for buyers, including Genesis valet parking, free regular maintenance, Genesis connected services and map upgrades, all for a 5-year/100,000 km term.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Genesis 2022 Genesis GV70, profile

As a reminder, the GV70 will be available with two engine options: a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder (300 hp) or a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (375 hp). A total of six trim levels will be offered. All-wheel drive is standard with all variants, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission.

“The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering. With its distinct exterior design, powerful stance and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer.” - Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America

Below is the full pricing structure for all the trims of the 2022 Genesis GV70.

.. Powertrain

(engine / transmission) Model MSRP 2.5T / 8AT 2.5T Select AWD $49,000 2.5T / 8AT 2.5T Advanced AWD $55,000 2.5T / 8AT 2.5T Advanced Plus AWD $59,000 2.5T / 8AT 2.5T Prestige AWD $63,000 3.5T / 8AT 3.5T Sport AWD $68,500 3.5T / 8AT 3.5T Sport Plus AWD $75,500