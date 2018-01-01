Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 GV70

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A few weeks ago, we introduced the latest addition to the Genesis family. A static presentation (meaning no test drive, alas) allowed us to get an up-close look at the all-new GV70 SUV and its interior. Now all we need is drive the thing…

See also: All About the 2022 Genesis GV70: Let's Get to It!

One thing we didn’t take away from our meet and greet was the pricing structure for the lineup of trims coming our way. Today the Korean automaker’s Canadian division shared that information.

The starting price for the 2022 Genesis GV70 is thus $49,000, which includes all shipping and preparation fees, as well as a host of other extras for buyers, including Genesis valet parking, free regular maintenance, Genesis connected services and map upgrades, all for a 5-year/100,000 km term.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Genesis GV70, profile
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis GV70, profile

As a reminder, the GV70 will be available with two engine options: a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder (300 hp) or a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (375 hp). A total of six trim levels will be offered. All-wheel drive is standard with all variants, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission.

“The first-ever Genesis GV70 presents customers with a bold and dynamic crossover offering. With its distinct exterior design, powerful stance and refined performance, GV70 perfectly blends athleticism and refined driving performance with the versatility of an SUV that only Genesis can offer.”

- Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America

Below is the full pricing structure for all the trims of the 2022 Genesis GV70.

..Powertrain
(engine / transmission)		ModelMSRP
 2.5T  /  8AT2.5T Select AWD$49,000
 2.5T  /  8AT2.5T Advanced AWD$55,000
 2.5T  /  8AT2.5T Advanced Plus AWD$59,000
 2.5T  /  8AT2.5T Prestige AWD$63,000
 3.5T  /  8AT3.5T Sport AWD$68,500
 3.5T  /  8AT3.5T Sport Plus AWD$75,500

 

2022 Genesis GV70, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis GV70, three-quarters rear
2022 Genesis GV70, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Genesis GV70, front
2022 Genesis GV70, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Genesis GV70, rear

You May Also Like

All About the 2022 Genesis GV70: Let's Get to It!

All About the 2022 Genesis GV70: Let's Get to It!

It was an invitation we couldn’t refuse: Auto123 visited to a Genesis boutique to discover the new GV70, a model that frankly has all the required bits and p...

A First Close-Up Look at the 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV, G70 Sedan

A First Close-Up Look at the 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV, G70 S...

Auto123 went to see the 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV and 2022 G70 sedan to inspect them front and back and push a bunch of buttons. Genesis continues to work on the...

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Dodge Plans to Drag Muscle Cars into the Elec...
Article
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype
Spy Shots Hint at 2022 Lincoln Navigator Changes
Article
Jack Mintz's 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mu...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 