The Hatchback version of the new 2022 Honda Civic has been priced for Canada. The model, scheduled to arrive at Honda dealerships on October 1, starts at $28,000 for the base model.

There's good news and bad news in that. The vehicle is offered at a lower starting price than the old version due to the addition of a “base” variant to the lineup, but that price is still higher than the sedan’s cost of entry. And it means that in 2022, no new Civic is available in Canada for less than $24,000.

This means the Civic is no longer what we’d consider an affordable compact car. That said, the model is solid with many qualities, and it will continue to serve its owners well.

Here’s the breakdown of the pricing for the different versions of the 2022 Civic Hatchback.

To start with, the LX version costs $28,000, whether it's equipped with the manual transmission or the continuously variable transmission (CVT). This variant comes with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine offering 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, front

Moving up to the Sport model, the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is available, and it’s good for 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. This variant can also receive both transmissions and will have a base price of $31,500. At the top of the lineup, we find the Sport Touring trim, priced at $35,000. It will also be available with either transmission.

To all these prices, you have to add $1,700 for shipping and preparation costs. With taxes, the most expensive model will see its bill exceed $40,000.

As for fuel economy, Honda says that with the manual transmission, the LX version delivers 9.1L/100 km in the city, 6.6L/100 km on the highway and 8.0L/100 km combined. With the CVT, the respective ratings are 8.0, 6.2 and 7.2L/100 km.

Switching to the 1.5L turbo engine, the manual transmission promises this: 8.5L/100 km in the city, 6.3L/100 km on the highway and an overall average of 7.5L/100 km. With the CVT, the figures are, in order, 7.7, 6.3 and 7.1L/100 km.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on the Civic Hatchback, as well as a road test of the model.