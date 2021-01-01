Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Honda Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 Civic Hatchback

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Hatchback version of the new 2022 Honda Civic has been priced for Canada. The model, scheduled to arrive at Honda dealerships on October 1, starts at $28,000 for the base model.

There's good news and bad news in that. The vehicle is offered at a lower starting price than the old version due to the addition of a “base” variant to the lineup, but that price is still higher than the sedan’s cost of entry. And it means that in 2022, no new Civic is available in Canada for less than $24,000.

This means the Civic is no longer what we’d consider an affordable compact car. That said, the model is solid with many qualities, and it will continue to serve its owners well.

Here’s the breakdown of the pricing for the different versions of the 2022 Civic Hatchback.

To start with, the LX version costs $28,000, whether it's equipped with the manual transmission or the continuously variable transmission (CVT). This variant comes with the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine offering 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, front
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, front

Moving up to the Sport model, the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is available, and it’s good for 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. This variant can also receive both transmissions and will have a base price of $31,500. At the top of the lineup, we find the Sport Touring trim, priced at $35,000. It will also be available with either transmission.

To all these prices, you have to add $1,700 for shipping and preparation costs. With taxes, the most expensive model will see its bill exceed $40,000.

As for fuel economy, Honda says that with the manual transmission, the LX version delivers 9.1L/100 km in the city, 6.6L/100 km on the highway and 8.0L/100 km combined. With the CVT, the respective ratings are 8.0, 6.2 and 7.2L/100 km.

Switching to the 1.5L turbo engine, the manual transmission promises this: 8.5L/100 km in the city, 6.3L/100 km on the highway and an overall average of 7.5L/100 km. With the CVT, the figures are, in order, 7.7, 6.3 and 7.1L/100 km.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on the Civic Hatchback, as well as a road test of the model.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, interior
Photo: Honda
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, interior
Photos:Honda
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets its Turn In the Spotlight

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Gets its Turn In the Spotl...

Honda has unveiled the hatchback version of its 2022 Civic. While the presentation included no big surprises, we did learn that the model will receive two en...

Honda Provides a First Peek at its 2022 Civic Hatchback

Honda Provides a First Peek at its 2022 Civic Hatchback

Honda has shared a teaser image of palm trees, which also includes the silhouette of the Hatchback version of its 2022 Civic. The model will be fully unveile...

The 2022 Honda Civic: More Sophisticated and Better Equipped

The 2022 Honda Civic: More Sophisticated and Better Equipped

The 2022 Honda Civic gets a facelift with a redesigned body, improved mechanics and more-sophisticated features and systems. It's sure to be a hit with Canad...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Acura RDX, PMC edition
The 2022 Acura RDX Freshens Up
Article
Honda's e-prototype, presented at Shanghai 2021
Honda Wants to Sell 70,000 Prologues in 2024
Article
Nameplate of the 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Ford to Dust Off More Old Nameplates?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video Will Set Mouths Watering
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video W...
Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Rang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 