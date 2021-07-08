Land Rover is making its Range Rover sleeker, spiffier and more sophisticated tech-wise for 2022. And while the changes being brought to the model are notable, the more exciting news might be confirmation a PHEV version will join the fray in 2023, and an all-electric variant the year after.

The look

Anyone expecting a radical departure from Range Rovers past doesn’t know the brand and its way of doing things. The 2022 is thus well within tradition for the model, even if there are some changes here and there. The taillights are new, for example, and they frame a tailgate featuring tweaked lettering up top and tailpipes below that disappear into the rear valence.

The architecture

For 2022, the brand’s flagship SUV is built on the company’s new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, or MLA-Flex. It works with Land Rover’s Integrated Chassis Control to ensure a velvety smooth ride, the automaker promises. There are pre-emptive suspension features to anticipate road bumps and adaptive cruise control to help eliminate sudden jerks. Also included is all-wheel steering, by which the rear axle can give its wheels up to 7 degrees of leeway. This big SUV thus gets the smallest turning radius of any Land Rover model.

The 2022 Range Rover comes in two body styles, Standard Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase, and depending which you choose you can get a four-, five- or seven-seats configuration.

Photo: Land Rover 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, profile

The powertrains

The base engine (P400) for North American buyers of the 2022 Range Rover SE entry version is a 3.0L inline-6 boosted by mild-hybrid technology, with output given at 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Optional (and standard in the two other trims, the Autobiography and the First Edition) is a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 engine (P530), good for 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

As mentioned, further down the road (for 2023, thus), the lineup will welcome a plug-in hybrid Range Rover, with an output of 434 hp. For 2024, a full-on BEV is planned, though there’s no word for now on what kind of output and range to expect from it.

Photo: Land Rover 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, dashboard

Photo: Land Rover 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, seats

Inside

Luxury, sophistication and lots of tech. Did you expect anything else? There’s a 13.1-inch curved infotainment touchscreen floating above the central console, and another 13.7-inch interactive driver display. Oh, and two 11.4-inch more screen in back, embedded in the seat backs. Buyers choosing the Executive Class rear seats also get an 8-inch touch screen to fine-tune the seat positions.

For optimal sound quality, there’s an available 1600-watt Miridian audio system that also helps to reduce noise from tires and the engine. The four headrests contain 20-watt speakers.

Land Rover is including both leather seating and luxurious upholstery not of leather for eco-conscious types. There’s also lots of leather trim elsewhere in the interior if you so wish.

Photo: Land Rover 2022 Land Rover Range Rover, three-quarters rear

Pricing

The starting price for any Canadian wanting a 2022 Range Rover is $126,400 for the base SE, Standard Wheelbase version. At the other extreme sits the First Edition, priced at $182,000. Everything in between is outlined below:

.. Engine Configuration Derivative Price (CAD) P400 Standard wheelbase SE $126,400 P530 Standard wheelbase SE $139,300 P530 Standard wheelbase Autobiography $174,800 P530 Long wheelbase SE $145,000 P530 Long wheelbase Autobiography $177,200 P530 Standard wheelbase First Edition $182,000