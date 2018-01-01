Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Style Tweaks for the 2022 Subaru Forester

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The 2022 Subaru Forester with reworked styling has appeared on the automaker’s Japanese website. The images give a good idea of what we can expect from the next-generation Forester that will eventually debut in North America.  

The biggest changes are at the front, with redesigned headlights, a completely redesigned grille and a redesigned bumper leading the way. As a whole, the Forester’s look is now more aggressive and displays increased character.

Subaru also says it has added a few colours to the lineup, though it's not clear at this point if any of those will make the North American product offering. We should also expect some adjustments to the trim range, most notably with the arrival of a Wilderness version. The EyeSight security system will benefit from improvements as well, in fact we can expect a new generation of the system.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), front
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), front

Mechanically, nothing should change, so the 2.5L flat-4 and continuously variable transmission (CVT) will be back. All-wheel drive, needless to say, will be part of every variant. Suspension upgrades have been made, but we'll have to wait and see what they are.

We should expect to see our 2022 Forester by the end of the year. We'll know at that time if any other modifications have been made. Subaru Canada will likely share pricing for the versions making up the offering at that time.

Expect more details in the coming weeks and months.

See also: Introducing the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), in white
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), in white
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), three-quarters front
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), three-quarters front
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), interior
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester (Japan), interior

You May Also Like

Lexus Introduces the Second-Generation 2022 NX

Lexus Introduces the Second-Generation 2022 NX

Lexus has unveiled the second generation of its NX SUV. There are several notable changes and additions, not least of them the introduction of a plug-in hybr...

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus will introduce the second generation of its NX SUV on June 11. Expect some changes, of course, but also some continuity, as the NX has been a solid sal...

Toyota Adds a TRD Sport Version to its 4Runner for 2022

Toyota Adds a TRD Sport Version to its 4Runner for 2022

Toyota is adding another variant to the 4Runner lineup for 2022, the TRD Sport. Despite its age, the model is still very popular with enthusiasts, but Toyota...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Canada Announces Pricing for the Revis...
Article
Ford Bronco
Production of the Ford Bronco is Finally Unde...
Article
The iForce MAX engine of the upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra
Toyota Drops Clue As to What Engine Will Powe...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 