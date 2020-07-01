Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Canadian Pricing Announced for the 2022 Subaru Legacy

Subaru Canada has announced pricing for the 2022 Legacy sedan. The starting price of $26,795 represents a small increase of $100 over 2021, which is to be expected given the dearth of changes being brought to it.

Those changes consist mainly of adding the company’s driver attention monitoring system to a lower trim than previous.

The offering for 2022 thus includes five trims and two engine choices. The Legacy Convenience ($26,795) comes equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight suite with lane centering as well as the two-screen infotainment/climate control interface inside. Note that this version does not come with a heated steering wheel, which the 2022 Outback now gets standard.

That amenity IS included with the Legacy Touring ($30,895), as are dual-zone climate control, a power sunroof and proximity entry with the fob. The safety suite gets additional functions like blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. The screen in the Touring is bigger at 11.6 inches and vertically oriented.

2022 Subaru Legacy, three-quarters rear
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Legacy, three-quarters rear

Next up is the Limited ($34,895), and that throws in Subaru’s DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System that monitor the driver's eyes to make sure they’re not being naughty and looking at their phone, for instance. This version can be optioned with the 260-hp flat-4 turbo engine if the base 182-hp 4-cylinder is not enough for you; that’ll up the cost to $37,795.

Last up is the Premier GT, which comes out of the box with the stronger engine, as well as Nappa leather and ventilated front seats.

The 2022 Subaru Legacy debuts commercially later this year.

Here is the pricing for the 2022 Subaru Legacy:

..ModelMSRP ($CAD)
 Convenience$26,795
 Touring$30,895
 Limited$34,895
 Limited GT$37,795
 Premier GT$39,595

 

