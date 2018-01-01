Auto123 reviews the 2022 Subaru Legacy Limited GT.

Time was, if you wanted to point to one quality that lifted the Subaru Legacy above all others in its class, that would be obvious: the brand’s trademark all-wheel-drive system. There were few if any mid-size sedans that offered that, at least not from the entry model on up.

Now, though, that playing field has largely been leveled as competing models like the Altima from Nissan and the Camry from Toyota increasingly feature that configuration, without it costing buyers more.

Where does that leave the Legacy? Not in such a bad place, actually. For one thing, Subaru’s system is still rated among the best AWDs in the trade. And for another, the Legacy has more qualities than just that. It’s roomy enough for a family of four, drives quite positively, and it’s pleasant-looking without being flashy in any way.

For 2022, there are no real changes to speak of, the current seventh-generation Legacy having gotten its big makeover in 2020. A few previously optional items are now standard, and there have been a few additions to and removals from the colour choices, but that’s about it.

Beyond the AWD, then, if I’m pitching the 2022 Legacy to an enquiring mind who wants to know, I’d start with the engine choices, both of them solid and sure to deliver plenty of power and get-up-and-go for the size of the car. The base engine is a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque working with a CVT. It is worth pointing out here that Subaru’s continuously variable transmission is one of the least-annoying around. It serves the Convenience base model as well as the Touring and Limited trims.

The other engine, a 2.4L turbo boxer four that sat under the hood of my Limited GT tester, delivers 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque with that same CVT doing respectable work. The GT configuration is also found with the Premier trim. And with this fulsome engine at play, you get performance that is frankly much flashier than the Legacy’s exterior would lead you to believe possible.

In fact, I’d say that unless you especially value saving a bit up front and then at the pump very month, the extra cost of this powertrain is worth every dollar, because it elevates the driving experience offered by the Legacy to a substantially higher level. That 2.4L boxer engine is used by Subaru for its sporty WRX model, to give you an idea. And, with the new suspension Subaru introduced for the seventh generation of the model in 2020, the drive is crisper than ever even as comfort levels reach near-premium-car heights.

Note that Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist system is included on all trims. Among the features are advanced adaptive cruise control, brake light recognition and lane-keep assist, but there are plenty more. Like, lots and lots more. If someone’s thought of a specific system to keep occupants safe, chances are it’s here. The flip side of that of course is that the car can become overbearing with its reminders and alerts and adjustments, and it’s good to know that many of them can be turned off via the settings menu on the screen.

Special mention is merited for the LED steering-responsive headlights, included from the base model up; these constitute in my mind an essential safety system for those who drive at night outside the city, and while not all automakers agree on this point just yet, it’s nice to see Subaru does, and has included it in all Legacys.

Speaking of screen, here’s another plus for the higher trims: the larger 11.6-inch infotainment screen (as opposed to the base model’s 7-inch screen). Not that that smaller screen is insufficient, but in 2022, it almost does feel like that. How we get spoiled quickly…

As mentioned, the larger engine at least offers plenty of muscle, but that could easily be wasted if the steering, say, is mushy. But it isn’t, and maneuvering the Legacy is a sprightly affair thanks to tight steering and decent connectiveness with the road. The suspension, as mentioned, is comfort-oriented but it doesn’t result in a spongy drive either. In other words, while road impacts are well-absorbed, you can attack corners with some purpose, knowing as well that the trusty symmetrical AWD system is there for you.

I haven’t mentioned the interior other than in passing, and that’s because there’s not that much new to report there. Those who know Subarus will find here a very familiar space. Lots of elbow, head and legroom in both rows, in other words, and ergonomics that prioritize simplicity and ease of use. There are buttons for the things that matter, for example, and the screen’s menus are clear to work through. Personally, I happen to appreciate that Subaru’s designers actually made the effort to integrate the multimedia screen and its adjuncts into the designs of the dash and the central console, instead of just tacking the screen onto the top of the dash like we see elsewhere.

Trunk size is fairly large but look as the numbers and you see its 428-litre volume only middling for the segment. This won’t be a deal maker or breaker for most shoppers.

The last word

What the 2022 Subaru Legacy lacks in flashiness and modern styling, it makes up for with pleasant familiarity, value for money and, in the GT models, a surprisingly enthusiastic powertrain that makes driving it a pretty positive experience. Note that the Legacy took top prize in its category in our recently announced 2022 Auto123 awards. Evidently, several of our panelists thought highly of it…

On the other hand, things aren’t all that great these days for the midsize car segment in general, and one has to wonder long how Subaru and its Legacy can hang in there without making some drastic changes, for instance to the styling, or by introducing hybridity into the equation in some form.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Subaru Legacy, second row of seats

We like

Good powertrain choices, particularly the turbo option

Roomy, comfortable interior

Positive driving dynamics

AWD of course

Lots of safety tech from the base model on up

We like less

That safety tech can get overbearing

Exterior design is tepid at best

The competition

Honda Accord

Hyundai Sonata

Kia K5

Nissan Altima

Toyota Camry