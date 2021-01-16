2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Gets Off-Road Yokohama Tires

Subaru recently introduced the new Wilderness variant of its Outback model, which will debut with the 2022 version of the model and will offer even more off-road capabilities.

This week, the Japanese company shared another important piece of information about its new variant. The Outback Wilderness will be fitted out of the factory with unique tires for its off-road adventures, namely the Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015.

According to Subaru, the tire is the perfect choice due to its long tread life, great all-season grip and heavy-duty snow rating.

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, profile

“This Yokohama tire is the ideal complement to the new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Built with Subaru’s core technologies, including Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and a horizontally opposed SUBARU BOXER engine, the Outback Wilderness maintains balance and comfort on or off road. These new all-terrain tires enhance performance to make Outback Wilderness the most rugged and capable Subaru vehicle ever.” - Yasushi Enami, Subaru Canada chairman, president and CEO

The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is expected to hit dealerships this summer.