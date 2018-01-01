The first all-electric vehicle from Volkswagen to hit North America will be the ID.4. The SUV was scheduled to make its debut at the New York Auto Show last April, but a certain pandemic put a stop to that event and to the big reveal of the ID.4.

On September 23, Volkswagen will finally unveil the model, which has already started production at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau, Germany. The good news for fans who want to get their hands on a model is that once the presentation is over, it will be possible to reserve a model for an initial deposit of $100.

This is according to a report on the Autoblog website, which also mentioned that North American production of the model is scheduled to begin in 2022 at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. However, we won't have to wait until then to see the ID.4 debut in North America; the model is expected to arrive here somewhere in 2021.

“Our online reservations portal will give those who are ready to make the switch to an EV SUV a place at the front of the line. We’re excited to share the future of Volkswagen with the ID.4. It’s a compelling, zero direct emissions alternative to the compact SUVs on the market today.” - Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen

Once the $100 required for a reservation is forked over, buyers can configure the model and reserve their spot on the waiting list. Once production allocation begins, dealers will contact reservation holders to confirm their orders. The reservation confirmed, customers will be required to pay an additional $400 to secure a formal order.

It remains to be seen if there will be any differences in the process here in Canada. We will get back to you on September 23rd or 24th with full details.