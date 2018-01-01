Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

You Can Order a Volkswagen ID.4 as of September 23

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The first all-electric vehicle from Volkswagen to hit North America will be the ID.4. The SUV was scheduled to make its debut at the New York Auto Show last April, but a certain pandemic put a stop to  that event and to the big reveal of the ID.4.

On September 23, Volkswagen will finally unveil the model, which has already started production at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau, Germany. The good news for fans who want to get their hands on a model is that once the presentation is over, it will be possible to reserve a model for an initial deposit of $100.

This is according to a report on the Autoblog website, which also mentioned that North American production of the model is scheduled to begin in 2022 at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. However, we won't have to wait until then to see the ID.4 debut in North America; the model is expected to arrive here somewhere in 2021.

“Our online reservations portal will give those who are ready to make the switch to an EV SUV a place at the front of the line. We’re excited to share the future of Volkswagen with the ID.4. It’s a compelling, zero direct emissions alternative to the compact SUVs on the market today.”

- Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Volkswagen ID.4 concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.4 concept, three-quarters rear

Once the $100 required for a reservation is forked over, buyers can configure the model and reserve their spot on the waiting list. Once production allocation begins, dealers will contact reservation holders to confirm their orders. The reservation confirmed, customers will be required to pay an additional $400 to secure a formal order.

It remains to be seen if there will be any differences in the process here in Canada. We will get back to you on September 23rd or 24th with full details.

Volkswagen ID.4 concept, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.4 concept, profile

You May Also Like

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Images of New Volkswagen ID.4 Leaked

Official, un-camouflaged images of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 have leaked out and are bouncing around the Web. The second electric model being produced by VW u...

(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Volkswagen Reveals More About the ID.4

(Virtual) Geneva 2020: Volkswagen Reveals More About the ...

Volkswagen has revealed some additional information about its ID.4 electric SUV. The name is now official, and we now know that the ID.4 will debut in Europe...

The Volkswagen ID.4 Will Make its Debut in New York

The Volkswagen ID.4 Will Make its Debut in New York

The New York auto show will host the world premiere of the new all-electric Volkswagen ID.4. The model is the first from VW’S new EV banner to appear in Nort...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept
A View From Above: Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased...
Article
CN President and CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest, announcing CN's purchase of Lion8 trucks
CN Announces Purchase of 50 Made-in-Canada El...
Article
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to Cost $116,2...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Here’s What the Next Batmobile Looks Like
Here’s What the Next Batmobil...
Video
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’
2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certi...
Video
Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 