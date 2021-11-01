At the end of last August, Volkswagen announced that its Jetta model was getting some mild tweaks for 2022. This included, of course, the sportier GLI variant. Today, the German automaker’s Canadian branch revealed pricing for the models for the coming year.

Aside from the cosmetic changes and the refinement of the equipment, here are the Jetta basics for 2022: The regular version of the Jetta leaves behind its prior 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in favour of the new Taos' 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder block. The gain in power is 11 hp (147 to 158) while torque remains the same at 184 lb-ft.

The GLI variant retains its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which delivers 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Now for the pricing. For the base version of the Jetta, the bill is now $22,595, or $1,000 more than what was charged last year. Note that the price is for the manual transmission version; you have to add $1,400 to get the 8-speed automatic transmission ($23,995).

That price is for the entry-level Trendline variant, which offers the basics, the necessities and some goodies, among them heated seats, 8-inch display on the instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps. The safety basics are also there with front collision detection with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, among other features.

Moving up to the Comfortline model, pricing jumps to $25,595 and $26,995, depending on the transmission. Among other improvements for 2022, the multimedia screen increases from 6.5 to 8.0 inches, plus you get keyless access and push-button start, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver's seat and blind spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

The Comfortline can be had with a Sport Package, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels (Singapore), XDS differential, black grille, window surrounds and mirror caps, on-board mood lighting, 10.25-inch instrument cluster screen and a sportier suspension setup, among other things.

Finally, the Highline model is priced at $29,595 (automatic transmission only). Here, the equipment is comprehensive and includes heated rear seats, memory for the driver's seat, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, Beats audio system with 8 speakers and satellite navigation.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, front

The GLI

Then, for those interested in the GLI version, the offering is even more comprehensive. What defines this model, however, is its more powerful mechanics, adaptive suspension, driving modes and VAQ (electronically controlled torque-sensing) limited-slip differential. For the ultimate Jetta driving experience, the GLI is priced at $31,595 with the manual transmission, $32,995 with the automatic. Note that this time we're talking about a more performance-oriented 7-speed DSG transmission.

Frankly, for the price difference between a GLI and a Highline version, the choice seems easy, not to mention that the GLI will be more attractive at resale.

The 2022 Jetta models will hit Canadian Volkswagen dealerships in early 2022.

Here is the full pricing list for the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI:

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, interior