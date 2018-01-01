Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan currently offered in Canada dates back to 2018. At that time, you may recall, the German automaker substantially “Americanized” the model, namely by enlarging it and instilling in it performance more suited to American motorists’ preferences.

For 2022, VW is giving its SUV a modest-to-moderate revision – we saw early images and some details for the 2021 European version presented last year – and plans to introduce the model this coming autumn.

Basically, the changes include the arrival of new LED headlights, a redesigned front grille and new designs for the wheels that range in size from 17 to 20 inches. Volkswagen's new logo is present, as is a new Tiguan logo signature in the center of the tailgate, much like we’ve seen with the larger Atlas SUV. Two new colours also appear in the product offering, Oryx White and Kings Red.

Note that the changes announced today are for the models destined for the United States. It's possible that there will be some differences with the Canadian product offering.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, profile

Inside, the steering wheel is new and a new digital gauge cluster with 8-inch screen is standard. The multimedia system has been updated and now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly on all but the base model. With higher models, we'll find even more touch controls, such as the climate controls (which is not so good news).

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, interior

In a nutshell, each variant delivers a little more. The front-wheel-drive version will serve a 7-seat configuration, but this will no longer be possible with the 4Motion model, at least in the United States. We'll see if that remains an option here.

No changes have been made under the hood. The model will continue to be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. That's unfortunate, because since day one with this generation of the Tiguan, the voices decrying its underpowered nature have been many. An 8-speed automatic transmission is once again associated with this engine.

Remember, the announced changes concern the American model. We'll see if our versions benefit from the same adjustments; when it comes to VW, there are often differences between the proposals sold here and south of the border. The variants, for example, do not have the same names.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, three-quarters rear
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, front
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, front
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, rear

