2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Pricing Announced for Canada

Volkswagen Canada has shared pricing for the redesigned 2022 Tiguan. The automaker’s best-selling nameplate features revised styling, updated technology and a new trim (Comfortline R-Line Black Edition) and gets a starting price for the base model of $32,995 when it debuts at Canadian dealerships this coming October.

There are four trim levels in all, each powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. All Tiguan models now include 4MOTION all-wheel-drive as standard equipment and are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV stands out as one of the few in its segment to offer a third row of seats, on all trim levels.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, front

Styling

The 2022 Tiguan gets a revised front end and new LED light signature with an available illuminated light line flanking the new VW logo, and optional updated R-Line design elements. Also notable are four new alloy wheel designs—from the standard 17-inch to 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels—along with seven available colours.

Inside

New interior colours include Cinnamon leatherette and Noisette (Hazelnut) leather.

As you’d expect, VW has updated the technology found in the cabin, with the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster now standard with an 8-inch display (with option to upgrade to a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro). Also available for the first time in the Tiguan is Volkswagen Car-Net remote connectivity, as well as Volkswagen‘s MIB3 infotainment, which delivers wireless charging and App-Connect for compatible devices.

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel are standard equipment. Ventilated front seats, a Climatronic Touch interface for climate control and a power tailgate are all available as options.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, interior

R-Line models get a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch islands and sliders featuring haptic feedback. Other options with this variant include cloth, leatherette or leather seating surfaces, power driver and passenger seats, panoramic sunroof, Fender Premium audio and 15-colour ambient lighting.

Safety

The Tiguan comes with a well-packed standard driver assistance suite that includes front assist (forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring), active side assist (blind spot monitor) and rear traffic alert.

For the top three trims, there’s also an available travel assist system (which delivers semi-automated driving assistance), which integrates lane assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and emergency vehicle assistance. Other available driver assistance technologies include light assist (high beam control for headlights), park distance control, park assist and dynamic road sign recognition.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, profile

Versions

Trendline ($32,995 MSRP) – Now includes standard 4MOTION AWD; 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; LED headlights and taillights with LED daytime running lights; black roof rails; body-coloured heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals; heated washer nozzles; active blind spot monitor; Volkswagen digital cockpit with 8-inch display; MIB3 infotainment with 6.5-inch touchscreen and 6-speaker audio; two USB-C ports; three 12V power outlets; App-Connect; Bluetooth connectivity for compatible devices; heated leatherette steering wheel; cloth seating; heated front seats; and a sliding and folding 40/20/40 second row seat. A third-row seat with easy entry is available for $800.

Comfortline ($36,795 MSRP) - Standard stuff includes 18-inch alloy wheels; Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance) including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane assist (lane keeping system) and emergency assist; 8-inch Composition Media MIB3 infotainment with voice control; 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro; KESSY keyless access with push-button start; wireless phone charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices; Car-Net remote connectivity including 4 years of service; three USB-C ports; SiriusXM satellite radio (three-month trial included); leatherette seating surfaces; dual-zone Climatronic Touch automatic climate control; 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar support; auto-dimming rearview mirror; rain-sensing wipers; power tailgate; and remote start. A panoramic sunroof is available for $1,500.

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition ($39,495 MSRP) - Here’s the new trim in the lineup this year, and it features 19-inch black alloy wheels; R-Line bumpers and side sills with black accents; R-Line badges; black roof rails; exterior and interior chrome elements; black headliner; panoramic sunroof; R-Line heated perforated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch controls and 15-colour ambient lighting.

Highline R-Line ($42,995 MSRP) - The top-of-the-line Tiguan comes with 20-inch silver alloy wheels; illuminated light line in the grille; LED signature headlights with the Adaptive Front-Lighting System and integrated cornering and poor weather lights; light assist (high beam control for headlights); park distance control with park assist; area view (360-degree overhead view camera); dynamic road sign recognition; Discover Media MIB3 infotainment with navigation; Fender premium audio with eight speakers and subwoofer; R-Line bumpers and side sills; leather seating surfaces; sport driver seat with three-position memory; 8-way power sport passenger seat with 2-way lumbar; ventilated front seats; heated outer rear seats and Easy Open/Easy Close power tailgate.