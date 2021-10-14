Volvo is set on making the offer for its XC40 Recharge electric model more attractive for year two on the market, and so consumers in Canada are getting a $5,000 price cut, a boost in range and even a new trim, called Core.

The price reduction is welcome in its own right, but just as importantly it brings the MSRP under the $60,000 mark ($59,950), making the EV eligible a government EV discount – if you live in Quebec. Buyers residing in that province can now get an $8,000 reduction on the cost of their XC40 Recharge.

In B.C., New Brunswick and PEI, however, the MSRP remains above the ceiling for eligibility; nor does the new price point make the vehicle eligible for the federal iZEV program. For those programs, eligibility is pegged at an MSRP of $55,000 or less. Nova Scotia’s program sets the bar even higher (or lower, if you prefer), with any BEV priced over $45,000 not eligible for a discount.

The $59,950 MSRP applies to the new Core AWD base version of the 2022 XC40 Recharge. Above it sits the Plus variant ($67,950), which adds a panoramic roof, anti-fog lights, 360-degree camera and some premium interior elements. The third trim is the Ultimate ($70,800), which comes with Harmon/Kardon premium audio and the Pilot Assist system.

Range has been increased by 24 km (to 359 km) for the XC40 Recharge for 2022, thanks in part to an update of the powertrain. Owners of 2021 models will be glad to know that they will benefit from an increase in range as well, via a software update. Another change, which Volvo says will further boost range by 10 percent, is a new heat pump that makes heating the cabin easier and more efficient, thus using less electricity.

The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge is available now at dealers in Canada, or will be momentarily.