Dallas, TX – You’ve seen them in the movies and in motorcades, you’ve seen them on highways and bi-ways throughout the decades and you may have owned one or two in your time. The Chevrolet Tahoe is one of the best-selling full-size SUVs in Canada, and for 2025 it’s been given a cheeky once-over for 2025, adding new tech and engine choices.

We headed to Dallas – about 30 km from where every Tahoe is built in Arlington, TX – to see if the latest Tahoe has what it takes to keep its place in the segment.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, front | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe - What’s new?

The 2025 Tahoe gets a selection of new grilles, new wheels available for every trim (including 24-inch options, the largest wheels ever available on a Tahoe) and on certain trims a signature lighting “greeting” as you approach.

Also new is a completely hands-free tailgate that will open as long as you’re in its vicinity with the keyfob.

The offering also includes a Z71 off-road version that can now be had with the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, previously available in other trims such as the RST and High Country.

Beyond that, we note the integration of the more advanced version of the Super Cruise Super Cruise autonomous drive system, plus a standard 17.7-inch infotainment display, which is the largest in the segment.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, in profile | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe – 8.0/10

How the Tahoe looks depends on which trim you choose. There are six: LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier and High Country. If you opt for higher-end models like the RST or High Country you can count on details like new wheel designs (some of which measure 24 inches, the largest wheels ever available on a Tahoe), lighting signatures and grille designs to draw the eye to what is essentially a two-box profile.

The Z71 adds a unique front fascia that isn’t available anywhere else in the lineup; it’s designed to make for better approach and departure angles while off-roading. It also comes with Goodyear Wrangler off-road rubber as standard, as well as a higher ride height and 20-inch wheels.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, interior |

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior vibe varies depending on spec; you can go ultra-base undercover cop spec with three rows of bench seats covered in cloth, all the way up to luscious gingerbread leather with contrast white stitching up at High Country level.

The Z71 trim gets black leather seats and door panels as well as faux wood veneer.

Overall, no matter which Tahoe you choose, you get three rows of seating (with the same amount of space in each row as the Tahoe’s longer Suburban sibling has) with comfortable seats. The second row can either be captain’s chairs or a bench seat; each individual captain’s chair slides forward and tumbles for easy third row access.

That also means good third-row space and amenities, including cupholders and USB-C ports.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe – 9.0/10

That new 17.7-inch infotainment display is the largest in the segment and necessitated the need to move away from last year’s button-select transmission to a column-mounted electronic shift lever.

For the rest, you can consult our review of the 2025 Suburban, posted concurrently. The tech is identical in the two models.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrains of the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe – 8.5/10

As mentioned, the new Tahoe in Z71 form is now available with the Duramax diesel 6-cylinder previously available on other trims. It also gets a power bump from 277 hp to 305 hp, and from 460 lb-ft to 495 lb-ft. The base LS because comes available only with the 5.3L V8 from last year; a 6.2 L V8 good for 420 hp and 460 lb-ft is also available across all trims past LS.

No matter which engine you select, it comes paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic that pairs well with any of the three engines to provide nice, smooth and brisk forward progress from starts and there’s plenty of power in reserve for when it comes time for passes at highway speeds as well.

My one complaint would be that there’s no mild hybrid option, no cylinder deactivation tech or any fuel saving measures. The power is plentiful, though, and that’s really what many are asking for from a vehicle in this segment.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe – 7.5/10

Ride quality does vary in that there is lots of ways to kind of tweak it depending on how you spec your Tahoe. There’s available self-levelling air suspension, adaptive dampers and a multitude of wheel sizes to choose from and that will all affect your ride.

We started the day in the Z71 with its big, knobbly Goodyear Wrangler tires on 20-inch wheels, and we could feel those tires thrum against the tarmac below. In that configuration, the vehicle is also slightly slower to respond to wheel inputs.

Moving up to a High Country with the big 24-inch wheels provided more feel through the wheel and better steering response, but no matter how hard the adaptive dampers and air suspension tried, that heavy rolling stock can be felt.

Of course, that’s not necessarily going to be a deal breaker for anybody looking at one of these, but it is worth a mention. Still, those big rollers do look the business. It might just be worth sacrificing some ride quality if it means looking that good.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country, wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

The bottom line is, the Tahoe is a body-on-frame truck and you’re never going to be able to fully get away from the cabin reverberations and stiffness associated with a platform like this. The trick is to ensure the rest of the experience is of a quality that makes operators forget about the occasionally truck-like ride. And with all the tech and power on-hand, Chevrolet has ticked the right boxes.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Pricing in Canada

- 2025 Tahoe LS - $74,999

- 2025 Tahoe LT - $82,499

- 2025 Tahoe Z71 - $87,499

- 2025 Tahoe RST - $88,499

- 2025 Tahoe Premier - $96,499

- 2025 Tahoe High Country - $102,999

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, Tahoe and Chevrolet badging | Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

How much can the Tahoe tow?

The 2WD model with the 6.2L V8 is the best choice if towing matters to you – it can pull up to 3,810 kg (8,400 lb). AWD trucks equipped with the 5.3L V8 and 4WD can tow up to 3,719 kg (8,200 lb). Know that the Super Cruise feature also works with a trailer attached, and can “see” the trailer’s blind spots just as it can the truck’s blind spots normally.

Just how practical is the Tahoe for loading luggage and stuff?

There are a number of features to optimize this, for instance the dual tailgate; you can either open the entire rear hatch or just the glass, to allow for taller loads. Also new this year is a completely hands-free tailgate; simply walk up to the Tahoe with the keyfob in your pocket, and the hatch will operate.

The final word

In all reality, the Tahoe is such a big seller that there’s little chance fans of the model are going to be dissuaded by stiff sidewalls and a firm chassis. There’s so much tech, powertrain variety, capability and interior space here – even a little bit of style – that it’s easy to accept the shortcomings once you spend in the Tahoe.

Competitors of the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe

- Ford Expedition

- GMC Yukon

- Jeep Wagoneer

- Nissan Armada

- Toyota Land Cruiser

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, rear | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71, cargo area | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country, second row | Photo: D.Heyman