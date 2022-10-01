Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2023 Jeep Compass Gets a New Engine

Front of 2023 Jeep Compass
Photo: Jeep
Front of 2023 Jeep Compass

•    Jeep giving its 2023 Compass SUV a new engine.

•    The new unit, a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, replaces the 2.4L Tigershark 4-cylinder engine that previously powered the model.

•    The 2023 Compass also gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the 9-speed unit.

Back in April, Jeep’s North American boss Jim Morrison announced that the Compass would inherit a new engine before the end of the year. It’s promise kept, as Jeep confirmed this week that the naturally aspirated 2.4L Tigershark 4-cylinder (good 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque) is out. In its place, we'll now find a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder that will offer 200 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. 

This is good news, because the outgoing 2.4L engine was short of breath more often than not.

2023 Jeep Compass - Interior
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Compass - Interior

The new block is a slightly less powerful version of the engine set for the new Dodge Hornet. As for the transmission, there's also a change: the 9-speed automatic unit that equipped the model is retired, making way for a new eig8ht-speed auto transmission.

The fully automatic Jeep Active Drive system is standard on four of the five versions of the 2023 Compass. The Trailhawk variant, the most able off-roader in the lineup, features the Jeep Active Low system. 

The new mechanics, combined with hydraulic engine mounts, an improved transmission, a larger rear stabilizer and an adjusted electrically assisted steering system, should all provide much-needed improvements in terms of the dynamics and quality of the model.

After enjoying cosmetic tweaks and new technologies for 2022, the 2023 Compass now gets some notable love to help it perform better as well. 

We'll have more details on the full equipment and Canadian pricing when Jeep releases them.

2023 Jeep Compass - engine
Photo: Jeep
2023 Jeep Compass - engine

