Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2023 Kia Sportage Details Announced: Hybrid and PHEV Versions Are on the Horizon

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Kia announced details on the global edition of the next Kia Sportage, which will be available first as a 2022 model elsewhere and then in North America as a 2023 model. This comes a few weeks after the presentation of the model’s updated design.

See also: Kia Presents Next-Gen 2023 Sportage

Powertrain details for the global edition outline a choice of two engines, a 1.6L turbo (rated for 177 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque) and a 2.0L diesel unit. It’s safe to say the diesel is unlikely to be offered in North America, so we’ll have to wait and see what the offering looks like for our market in terms of powertrains.

Kia has promised other powertrain choices will eventually be added to the offering, the most intriguing being hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations. The automaker says it will be sharing details on those closer to launch date of the global edition of the model.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters rear
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters rear

Other than that, the next Sportage (with 1.6L engine) gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, again for the global edition. Whether we’ll get the manual remains an open question.

The new Sportage will be built on the carmaker’s N3 platform, designed to improve off-road capabilities. To that end, the Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart drive modes will be joined by a new Terrain mode, which automatically adjusts certain settings in response to snow, mud and sand, for example. The SUV also gets something called Electric Control Suspension (ECS) that provides continuous, real-time damping control. Further down the road, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will integrate Kia’s high-tech E-Handling system.

2023 Kia Sportage, interior
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, interior

Kia’s list of safety and drive-assist features for the 2022 Sportage is long and includes things like the advanced driver assistance system, as well as forward collision-avoidance assist, highway driving assist, navigation-based smart cruise control and remote smart parking assist system.

Trim levels will change with each market, but we know there will be an X-Line variant, which we’ve seen with the Sorento; it features a rugged bumper, side sills and roof rack, among other elements. We can expect as well a GT-Line model with unique interior colours and surfaces.

2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters front
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

A Reworked Jeep Compass Will Appear at Chicago Auto Show

A Reworked Jeep Compass Will Appear at Chicago Auto Show

Jeep will present an updated version of its Compass model at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, set to get underway late next week. The unveiling of the model i...

2022 Infiniti QX60 Introduced: Shoulders, Meet Pressure

2022 Infiniti QX60 Introduced: Shoulders, Meet Pressure

Infiniti unveils the 2022 QX60, the second-generation luxury SUV designed for budding families. The new edition shows a certain amount of continuity, but the...

Nissan Canada Announces Pricing for the Revised 2022 Pathfinder

Nissan Canada Announces Pricing for the Revised 2022 Path...

Nissan Canada has just announced pricing for its new 2022 Pathfinder. The next-generation SUV is expected to hit dealerships this summer and will carry a sta...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Genesis G80 Sport
Genesis Shares Images of Revived G80 Sport Va...
Article
Tesla Cybertruck prototype
Tesla Cybertruck Will Keep its Shape As Is, S...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70
2022 Genesis GV70 First Drive: Getting Real
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Successful Test for a Flying ...
Video
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverad...
Video
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 