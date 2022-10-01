Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Kia Telluride: Canadian Pricing, Model Changes Announced

•    Kia has shared pricing details and changes coming to its Telluride SUV for 2023.

•    The popular model gets two new tougher trims for weekend warriors: X-Line and X-Pro.

•    Starting price for the 2023 Telluride is $49,995 CAD.

As it enters its fourth year, the award-winning Kia Telluride SUV is getting some updates to keep it popular. Namely, two new trims are aimed at attracting weekend warrior types: the X-Line and X-Pro.

Kia also confirmed a starting MSRP of $49,995 for the 2023 Telluride. The model debuts at dealerships later this month.

Kia Telluride 2023, front
Photo: Kia
Kia Telluride 2023, front

Esthetically, Kia has placed an updated front fascia on the front end of the SUV, enhanced by new LED lighting design, a more imposing front grille and new silver accents.

Inside, the 2023 Telluride gets bigger screens with sharper images, as well as a new steering wheel. Now available as an option is a 10-inch head-up display. For the first time in a Kia, owners can access their vehicle with their iPhone or Apple Watch via the wallet app.

Kia Telluride 2023, three-quarters rear
Photo: KIA
Kia Telluride 2023, three-quarters rear

The new trims
Most exciting for fan of the model, and for those with an adventurous bent, is the addition of two new trims that will seek to expand the customer base for it even further. Both the Telluride X-Trim and X-Pro give the SUV greater ground clearance (by 10 mm) and a Tow mode, while styling cues include dark roof rails and front grille and exclusive wheel designs, as well as metallic accents and embossed logos on the front seat backrests inside. A new Sage Green interior colour is possible for this trim.

It’s not only about the looks. Aside from the greater ground clearance, the X-Pro is rated to tow up to 5,500 lb (2,495 kg) and gets a 110V inverter in the cargo space. This version also gets 18-inch all-terrain tires.

The X-Line distinguishing traits include 20-inch wheels and the new Terracotta Brown interior colour choice.

The pricing (MSRP, in CAD)

EX AWD - $49,995
SX AWD - $54,995
SX Limited AWD - $58,995
X-Line AWD - $60,995
X-Pro AWD - $62,595

Kia Telluride 2023, interior
Photo: Kia
Kia Telluride 2023, interior
Photos:Kia
2023 Kia Telluride pictures
See the complete Gallery

