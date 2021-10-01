For the first time, Kia will build its Sportage SUV in the U.S., this to mark the debut of the fifth-generation model. This is one of the bits of news of news we learned today after Kia’s American division put on a premiere presentation, four months after the next Sportage’s global debut.

That said, only models for the domestic American market are so destined, as the 2023 Sportages that will be sold in Canada will continue to be assembled in South Korea.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage, profile

Here’s what else we learned from today’s virtual presentation:

- Output from the next Sportage’s 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is expected to be 187 hp, though that has to be confirmed. There was no word today on whether another engine will be part of the offering as an option.

- It’s almost certain there will be a hybrid version, and perhaps even a PHEV variant eventually, but that was not aborded today. Expect more details on those variants at the Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled for next month.

- Both the infotainment screen and the new, fully digital data screen for the driver are 12 inches across.

- While the U.S. is getting a more adventurous trim called the X-Pro, the new version joining the Canadian product line is instead a more visually spruced-up variant carrying the name X-Line.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage, interior

For the rest, what we were told today lines up with what we learned with the global debut. Namely, the overhauled exterior look is marked by aggressive, angular headlights and running lights, integrated into a grille that spans the entire width of the vehicle. The beltline is very steep at the rear, which suggests there could be problems with rear three-quarter visibility. The back end is once again equipped with lights that extend the vehicle’s width and are notably similar to those of the upcoming electric model, the EV6.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters rear