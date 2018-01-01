Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Kia Presents Next-Gen 2023 Sportage

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The renewal of Kia's lineup continues and this time, the next generation of the Sportage SUV was presented by the Korean automaker. In North America, the model will debut as a 2023 vintage when it does arrive next year.

Recall that Kia teased the new Sportage last week, and confirmed it plans to market that edition globally for the 2022 model-year. It's not the first time we've seen this staggered approach, in fact we saw it just recently with the Carnival, the new generation of which debuted elsewhere before arriving here.  

In any event, aesthetically, there's a marked break in styling, which is welcomed. Why? Because while the outgoing Sportage’s design was certainly distinct, it was also polarizing. The new model is going to appeal to a wider audience, it’s safe to say.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Kia Sportage, profile
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, profile

Up front, the Sportage sports aggressive, angular headlights and running lights, integrated into a grille that spans the entire width of the vehicle. The beltline is very steep at the rear, which suggests there could be problems with rear three-quarter visibility. The back end is once again equipped with lights that extend the vehicle’s width and are notably similar to those of the upcoming electric model, the EV6.

As for the dimensions, we'll have to wait before we can make precise comparisons, since Kia hasn't revealed any details about the new Sportage to accompany the new images.

2023 Kia Sportage, in blue
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, in blue

On board, the modernization effort is just as apparent and wide-ranging. There are two large screens for the instruments and the multimedia system, all integrated inside a single black frame. The ventilation nozzles are geometric and spread out over the dashboard. Their effect is frankly spectacular.

As for the rest, we'll have to wait to find out what's going to fit under the hood. We do know that an X-Line variant is in the plans, just like with the new Sorento.

We'll be back with more information on the Sportage when the company makes a more complete presentation.

2023 Kia Sportage, interior
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, interior
2023 Kia Sportage, interior, img. 2
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, interior, img. 2
2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters rear
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, three-quarters rear
2023 Kia Sportage, from above
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage, from above

You May Also Like

A First Look at the Next Kia Sportage

A First Look at the Next Kia Sportage

Kia is setting the table for the unveiling of its next-generation Sportage on June 8. The Korean automaker has shared three images to give us a taste of its ...

2020 Kia Sportage Review: Welcome Updates for the SUV

2020 Kia Sportage Review: Welcome Updates for the SUV

In more ways than one, the 2020 Kia Sportage is a mature model. It’s aging, but he design is bolder and more confident than previous, and the numerous techno...

Chicago 2019: The new 2020 Kia Sportage Makes its Entrance

Chicago 2019: The new 2020 Kia Sportage Makes its Entrance

The refreshed 2020 Kia Sportage made its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show this morning. Here are details and images for this SUV, still the most ‘Euro...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
1,577 HP for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
Article
Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick Debuts: Expectations Are Bi...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Building More Electric Mustang Mach-Es T...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 