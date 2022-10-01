2023 Lexus ES Details, Pricing Announced for Canada

• The 2023 Lexus ES gets a starting MSRP of $46,860.

• Three new grades are introduced, the ES 350 F Sport Design, ES 300h F Sport Design and the ES 300h F Sport 2.

• All models now get the new Lexus Interface connectivity and multimedia system.

Toyota has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Lexus ES luxury car. There are few notable changes to the model itself, but its lineup is growing, welcoming three new trims to the fold: ES 350 F Sport Design, ES 300h F Sport Design and the ES 300h F Sport 2.

Once again, the 2023 ES can be had in FWD or AWD format, as well as with a straight-hybrid system.

Starting price for the base-model ES 250 AWD sedan is $46,850, and the MSRPS rise form there to reach $59,000 for the new ES 300h F Sport 2 version. In between are several variants including the two other all-new ones.

Powertrains

The ES gets three of these, one per model depending on the grade chosen. They are:

- A 2.5L inline-4-cylinder engine good for 203 hp that powers the ES 250 AWD models, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Also here is Lexus’ Dynamic Torque all-wheel-drive system, which adjusts torque from 100 percent to the front wheels to a 50:50 front:rear split.

- A 3.5L V6 good for 302 hp and working with the same 8speed auto transmission, in place for the ES 350 models.

- ES 300h models feature a self-charging hybrid electric powertrain built around a 2.5L 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine and motor-generator system that delivers 215 hp in all. In this case the transmission is a CVT.

Here are details on each trim of the 2023 Lexus ES:

Lexus ES 250 AWD Signature (MSRP: $46,850): The base model has the Lexus Interface with Service Connect, Safety Connect and Remote Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, power moon roof, power adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats clad in NuLuxe upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Other systems include the Lexus Smart Key System with Push Button Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, bi-LED headlights, and the blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert.

Lexus ES 250 AWD Premium (MSRP: $50,550): This adds the Lexus Interface with Drive Connect, Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Lexus Driver Memory System linked to power folding mirrors, leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, windshield de-icing system, wireless charging tray for personal electronics and the Intuitive Parking Assist system with Auto Braking.

Lexus ES 350 Premium (MSRP: $50,550). This FWD model features the Lexus Interface with Drive Connect, Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 1-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, power adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats in NuLuxe upholstery, Lexus Driver Memory System linked to power folding mirrors and a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel.

Then count also on rain-sensing wipers, Lexus Smart Key System with Push Button Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, bi-LED headlights, windshield de-icing system, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intuitive Parking Assist system with Auto Braking.

Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $61,150). Also FWD, this model focuses on more luxury and technology. Lexus adds unique 18-inch alloy wheels with noise-reduction tires, triple LED headlamps, panoramic moonroof, 10-inch head up display, 17-speaker Mark Levinson Premium audio, semi-Aniline leather upholstery and additional powered driver’s seat adjustments including power cushion extender.

Then there are the Panoramic View Monitor system, rear window and rear door sunshades, power opening/closing trunk with kick sensor activation and a wallet-sized smart key.

Lexus ES 350 F SPORT DESIGN (MSRP: $52,550): This all-new trim level is front-wheel drive and gives the ES more-aggressive styling. To the Premium trim level, it adds 1-inch F SPORT alloy wheels, F SPORT exterior appearance package, rear lip spoiler and special F SPORT DESIGN badging.

Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $57,850): This delivers, Lexus promises, the full F SPORT experience. Building on the F SPORT DESIGN trim level, it enhances performance with sport-tuned suspensions plus the Adaptive Variable Suspension System.

Other upgrades include triple LED headlights with the Adaptive Front Lighting System, Active Noise Control, special acoustic front window glass, 10-inch head up display and 17-speaker Mark Levinson Premium audio. Also included are several unique F SPORT features such as heated steering wheel, F SPORT seats in NuLuxe upholstery and cockpit instrumentation.

Photo: Lexus 2022-2023 Lexus ES, from above

Lexus ES 300h Premium (MSRP: $52,500): The first hybrid model, this features the Lexus Interface with Drive Connect, Service Connect, Safety Connect and Remote Connect, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, power adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats in NuLuxe, Lexus Driver Memory System linked to power folding mirrors, leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers.

It goes on with the the Lexus Smart Key System with Push Button Start, dual-zone automatic climate control, bi-LED headlights, windshield de-icing system, wireless charging tray for personal electronics, Blind Spot Monitor system with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intuitive Parking Assist system with Auto Braking.

Lexus ES 300h Luxury (MSRP: $59,150): This upgrades the Premium, adding 18-inch alloy wheels, semi-Aniline leather, additional powered driver’s seat adjustments including power cushion extender, triple LED headlamps with the Adaptive Front Lighting System, power rear window sunshade, special acoustic front window glass and a wallet-sized smart key.

Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury (MSRP: $63,100): This throws in unique 18-inch alloy wheels with noise-reduction tires, 10-inch head up display, 17-speaker Mark Levinson Premium audio, Panoramic View Monitor system, rear door sunshade and power opening/closing trunk with kick sensor activation.

Lexus ES 300h F SPORT DESIGN (MSRP: $54,350): This is all-new and it introduces more aggressive styling to the ES hybrid. It builds on the Premium trim level, adding 19-inch F SPORT alloy wheels, F SPORT exterior appearance package and special F SPORT DESIGN badging.

Lexus ES 300h F SPORT 2 (MSRP: $59,000): Also new, this also delivers, Lexus says, the full F SPORT experience. Building on the F SPORT DESIGN trim level, it enhances performance with sport-tuned suspensions plus the Adaptive Variable Suspension System.

Other upgrades include triple LED headlights with the Adaptive Front Lighting System, Active Noise Control, special acoustic front window glass, 10-inch head up display and that premium audio.

Rounding out the package, this model receives several unique F SPORT branded features – including heated steering wheel, F SPORT seats in NuLuxe and cockpit instrumentation.

The 2023 Lexus ES series is now on sale at Lexus dealers across Canada.