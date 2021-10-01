Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lexus Improves UX Offering for 2023

Lexus is making several tweaks to its UX for 2023, and most will agree they represent welcome changes for a model that was in need of some upgrading. For one thing, there were updates that needed doing, and for another, they should eliminate some of the irritants that were specific to this small SUV.

Aesthetically, there aren't really any big adjustments, other than more F Sport packages being offered throughout the lineup. However, these come with slightly different styling, so in general, you'll find the 2023 UX trims to be more distinctive than before.  

The F Sport models come with unique F Sport wheels and grille, dark roof rails, black roof, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, fog lights, self-leveling headlights and painted wheel arch moldings.

2023 Lexus UX, three-quarters rear
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus UX, three-quarters rear

With an F Sport model, you also get a variable and adaptive suspension, as well as performance shocks made by Yamaha. All of this of course affects the handling of the model, and since the UX model is not a track beast to begin with, it can only help. Sport seats, a different steering wheel, aluminum pedals and an exclusively styled shifter are other features unique to F Sport models. New for 2023 is an aluminum footrest is added to the F Sport package.

Then, underneath the skin, more changes, including the addition of 20 strategically positioned weld points to enhance structural rigidity.

2023 Lexus UX, interior
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus UX, interior

On board, the new multimedia system comes with an 8.0-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreen. In addition to the larger screen surface, the system also gets a sharper resolution and can be updated over the air.

The redesign of the multimedia system brings other small adjustments. There are two additional USB ports, while the buttons for the heated seats have been moved from the lower part of the dashboard to the right of the gear selector. Then, in a salutary and long-overdue change, the little-loved Lexus touchpad is now history. Anyone who's had to use it will breathe a sigh of relief. A wireless charging pad for smartphones is now included, and Lexus has also added LED mood lighting for an extra touch of clarity and luxury on board.

Other improvements are being touted by Lexus, but we'll get to those in a future test drive. We're certainly looking forward to seeing how the structural tweaks will affect the vehicle's performance on the road.

The UX SUV continues to be offered only as a hybrid in Canada. Pricing for the 2023 versions will be announced closer to when the model becomes available in late summer.

 

2023 Lexus UX, front
Photo: Lexus
2023 Lexus UX, front
Photos:Lexus
2023 Lexus UX pictures
