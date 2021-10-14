Photo: Mitsubishi Front of 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

• Mitsubishi Canada shares pricing, trim details for the 2023 Outlander (non-electrified version).

• The starting price for the ES base model is $32,698 CAD, or $700 more than last year.

• The range-topping GT Premium an MSRP of $42,998 – or some $3,500 less than the base PHEV model.

• The model is on sale as of this month.

Days after confirming pricing for the revised 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the automaker’s Canadian division has shared similar details for the non-electrified version of the SUV for 2023.

The first of six distinct grades of the 2023 Outlander is the ES base model, and it gets a starting price of $32,698. Things go up from there until you hit the range-topping GT Premium, priced at $42,998. As a point of comparison, that’s some $3,500 less than the $46,538 MSRP of the base-model 2023 Outlander PHEV.

This represents the second year on the market for the non-electrified Outlander’s fourth generation, so there are no changes to the model to speak of, except for a new two-tone exterior colour option.

All 2023 Outlanders thus come with the same exterior look, as well as the automaker’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel-drive system (with six drive modes) and a seven-occupant configuration.

Safety systems included in all versions include forward collision mitigation, rear automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, automatic high beam, hill descent control, trailer stability assist and 11 air bags. Some other come into play as you climb the trim ladder, such as adaptive cruise control, mi-pilot assist, active blind spot assist, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention and a multiview camera system.

Inside, all trims get 40/20/40 split-folding, sliding second row seating and fold-flat third row. All come equipped micron air filtration, smartphone link display audio and USB (A and C) inputs front and rear.

Beginning at SE level, a power panoramic sunroof with sunshade is part of the deal.

New this year, a two-tone option is available on the GT trim, with several combos to pick from including Black Diamond with Bronze roof, or else a Black roof combined with White Diamond, Red Diamond, Titanium Grey or Sterling Silver.

Otherwise, colour options for Canada are Sterling Silver, Titanium Grey, Deep Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Labrador Black and the Diamond series of Red, White or Black.

The powertrain for the 2023 Outlander SUV is a 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine mated to an 8-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel economy rated at 9.7/100 km (City) /7.9L/100 km (Highway) /8.9L/100 km (Combined), and the vehicle can tow 2,000 lb with two passengers.

Photo: Mitsubishi Interior design of 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Here is Canadian pricing for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander lineup:

Outlander ES (MSRP $32,698) – This comes with 18-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, front and rear USB ports, 8-inch Smartphone Link Display audio and headlamp washers.

Outlander SE (MSRP $35,398) – This adds power lift gate with adjustable height, LED front fog lights, power panoramic sunroof, roof rails, heated steering wheel, FAST-Key entry system, tri-zone climate control and power-folding exterior mirrors.

Outlander LE (MSRP $38,498) – This adds Mitsubishi Connect services, 20-inch alloy wheels, embedded navigation, adaptive cruise, multiview 360 camera with moving object detection and 9-inch Smartphone Link Display audio.

Outlander LE Premium (MSRP $38,998) – This adds faux suede upholstery and 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

Outlander SEL (MSRP $40,998) – This adds quilted leather seating, exterior mirror position memory, exterior mirror reverse auto-tilt, key-linked driver-seat memory, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats and 12.3-inch full TFT digital driver display.

Outlander GT (MSRP $42,458) – This adds MI-PILOT Assist, adaptive cruise with stop & go, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, front parking sensors, lane departure prevention, active blind spot assist, 10.8-inch head-up display and 10 speaker BOSE audio.

As well, it throws in interior door accent lighting, rear door pull-up sunshades, hands-free power liftgate with adjustable height and smartphone wireless charging.

Outlander GT Premium (MSRP $42,998) – This adds semi-aniline leather seating surfaces.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is on sale as of this month.