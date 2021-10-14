Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mitsubishi Will Present Next-Gen 2023 Outlander PHEV in Full on October 28

The revised 2023 Outlander PHEV that Mitsubishi just confirmed will be officially presented on October 28 comes to us months after the non-hybrid version of the next-generation model (marked as a 2022 vintage) made its debut earlier this year.

What this means of course is that we already know what the PHEV version will look like, minus the extra port and unique badging of course. Still, we figured we’d share with you the first full images of the Outlander plug-in version, shared by Mitsubishi early this morning as it announced the official reveal date.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mitsubishi
Note that these images are for the model that will be produced for the Japanese market. The 2022 Outlander PHEV goes on sale there at the end of this year, while the North American market will see it sometime in the second half of the year (as a 2023 vintage).

The Outlander PHEV remains Canada’s top-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, as per 2020 sales figures according to Mitsubishi), but the overhauled 2023 edition, built on the foundation of a new-generation PHEV system, will enter a much-changed landscape, with competition now much stiffer than in the past. Mitsubishi is vaunting the new model’s increased output and battery capacity from its powertrain, but time will tell if that’s enough to keep it at the front of the peloton in its category.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, interior
Photo: Mitsubishi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, charge level indicator
Photo: Mitsubishi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, in red
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2023, en chargement
Photo: Mitsubishi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, badging
Photo: Mitsubishi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, in three colours
Photo: Mitsubishi
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, in three colours

