Mitsubishi Outlander: A More Rugged Version Is Coming

Mitsubishi confirmed this week it plans to launch a more rugged version of the popular Outlander by the end of 2026.

After releasing a slightly revamped model for the 2025 model-year, Mitsubishi plans another enhancement for the Outlander next year. Industry trends oblige, the Japanese brand will introduce into the lineup a more rugged and adventurous version of its flagship SUV.

A link to the Rock Creek?

The Japanese automaker didn’t share details about the new Outlander variant, but it’s reasonable to speculate that certain features will be borrowed from the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.

Indeed, it's worth remembering that the Rogue and the Outlander share a substantial number of components. Distinctive elements of the Rogue Rock Creek include Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires on specific black rims, roof rack and cosmetic elements both inside and out.

The Rogue Rock Creek is scheduled to arrive at Canadian Nissan dealerships this fall.

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander | Photo: D.Rufiange

A name still to be chosen

Mitsubishi also chose not to reveal the name it will give this future adventurous Outlander. But here again, reasonable speculation leads us to imagine the Ralliart name could be the appropriate choice.

Unsurprisingly, Mitsubishi says the SUV will be equipped with its Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four-wheel-drive system. For now, it’s still not known if it will be available with the plug-in hybrid technology that has been so popular among Outlander buyers in recent years.

A second new model also expected

The coming year looks like it will be a busy one for Mitsubishi, the current catalog of which only includes three models (RVR, Eclipse Cross and Outlander). The company has reiterated its ambition to offer a new all-electric vehicle on the North American market as early as next summer. Given the link between Mitsubishi and Nissan, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a new Mitsubishi-badged model developed from the third-generation LEAF.