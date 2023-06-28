• The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive makes its debut.

BMW unveiled the most powerful version of its X1 SUV this morning. The 2024 M35i xDrive variant will debut with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, the current base version, which was renewed less than two years ago, offers 241 hp.

The company claims a 0-97 km/h acceleration time of 5.2 seconds.

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive, three-quarters rear Photo: BMW

The company has managed to squeeze even more juice out of this engine, thanks to a number of improvements such as a more robust crankshaft and more efficient oil supply system, and the use of components taken from the brand's 6-cylinder engines.

And then there's the styling, which doesn't go unnoticed. With BMW, the debut of each new model in recent years have been accompanied by hearty debate, specifically regarding the styling that might be accused of being a tad… overdone. At least in some cases. There shouldn’t be too much grumbling in the case of this new X1.

Interior of the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Photo: BMW

The 2024 BMW X1 gets iDrive9

The 2024 X1 2024 will be the first Bavarian model to feature the latest version of the brand's multimedia system. iDrive 9 includes a new screen and an improved interface inspired by devices commonly used on a daily basis.

The SUV’s power is transmitted to all four wheels via the xDrive system, which is combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission featuring a mechanical limited-slip differential. The latter limits the difference in rotation speed between the front wheels, which should improve the vehicle’s handling in bends.

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive, from above Photo: BMW

A new optional braking system is available as well. The M Compound uses a 4-piston caliper with 15.2-inch ventilated discs at the front wheels, and single-piston units with 13.0-inch discs at the rear. These units are hidden behind 19-inch wheels (standard) or 20-inch wheels (optional). BMW's adaptive M suspension is also standard, as is sports steering.

This new version of the BMW X1 is expected in the fall of 2023. The Canadian lineup and pricing should be announced as launch date approaches.

Front of the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Photo: BMW