Lincoln has just presented the 2025 edition of the Aviator SUV. We're not talking about a new generation for this model from Ford’s luxury brand, but rather an evolution carried out through refreshments.

Those refreshments include a few styling changes, both inside and out, as well as the updating and upgrading of technologies. Given that this SUV isn't currently figuring on many buyers' lists, Lincoln hopes the new revision will bring it back into the discussion.

The Aviator remains an important product for the division, particularly in its battle with rivals like Buick. But some changes were needed now rather than later, since the model saw a 29 percent drop in sales last year. Recall that the company had to halt production for weeks due to a quality problem linked to the recall of a camera.

Front of 2025 Lincoln Aviator Photo: Lincoln

Styling-wise, the 2025 model features a new grille, new headlights and a new sequential animation for the daytime running lights.

Interior of 2025 Lincoln Aviator Photo: Lincoln

On board, a larger 13.2-inch multimedia screen features the new Lincoln Digital Experience system, which the automaker promises is more user-friendly. It provides access to video games and the YouTube channel, among other features. The second row also features captain's chairs as standard. And for the first time, the Aviator is being equipped with the BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system.

“With the new Aviator, technology takes an even larger role in helping create a relaxing, luxurious space that our clients have come to appreciate and expect from Lincoln. With advanced, connected features like the Lincoln Digital Experience and BlueCruise hands-free driving technology, we are creating a new, digital sanctuary on the road.” - Heidi Shaffer, director of Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Aviator white Photo: Lincoln

No more hybrid

The new 2025 Aviator is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine (400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid option is left out, as we saw with the 2025 Ford Explorer unveiled last week.

The company is also promising more personalization possibilities than ever, with the addition of the Jet package. Available on all versions, it includes 22-inch black aluminum wheels, all-season tires and exterior elements (unique grille, logos, window surrounds, roof rails and more).

The 2025 Aviator, which will be assembled at Ford's Chicago plant, is launching commercially this coming summer.

Exterior design of 2025 Lincoln Aviator Photo: Lincoln

Seating of 2025 Lincoln Aviator Photo: Lincoln