Infiniti has shared details of the powertrain that will propel the revised new 2025 Infiniti QX80, this ahead of the full reveal of the SUV scheduled for March 20th.

The previous model’s V8 engine is out, which shouldn’t really surprise anyone. In its stead the 2025 QX80 is getting a twin-turbo V6 engine that is more economical while delivering greater power. More precisely, the ‘VR35DDT’ 3.5L V6 engine is good for 450 hp and 515 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers are up 50 and 102, respectively, compared to the engine in the outgoing model.

The new engine is mated to a 9-speed auto transmission and Infiniti is promising a broad gear ratio range for improved acceleration and more efficient performance when cruising on the highway. To that end, the new QX80 also gets new active grille shutters for better aerodynamics and lower fuel consumption.

Beyond that, Infiniti says it has put much effort into enhancing the interior environment of this luxury SUV, for increased comfort and quiet. A lot of that, the company, says comes via a more-rigid vehicle structure, not to mention a new electronic air suspension and dynamic digital suspension systems.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80, teased Photo: Infiniti

The official reveal of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 on March 20 will deliver more details regarding the model’s capacities and updates it’s receiving. The SUV will then be on hand at the New York Auto Show, and Auto123 will be there to check it out up close.